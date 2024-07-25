Paws and reflect…

Ask any yogi, and they will list several yoga benefits such as stress-busting to higher energy levels and improving balance and flexibility.

Now, when you combine a yoga session with cuddles and playtime with some adorable puppies, you get a magical session with a serotonin boost like no other. And this is exactly what one will experience at puppy yoga at Yoppy in Dubai.

Come with me on my journey.

I have to confess, I have the flexibility of a wooden toothpick. But I couldn’t refuse the opportunity of doing puppy yoga.

On the day, the lovely yogi Dima tells us about the puppies we will meet and the dos and don’ts during the session. After checking for any injuries or pregnant women in the group, we are informed the yoga session consists of 20 minutes of pure yoga, followed by 35 minutes of yoga surrounded by puppies. It ends with a five-minute session of relaxation and meditation.

The session begins with deep breathing and grounding, before moving through different poses from downward dog to cat pose, triangle pose and for me personally… the ‘ow!-okay-can’t-do-that-one’ pose.

But don’t worry, Dima won’t pick on you. Just do your best to follow along. The main aim of the session is for you to leave with a smile on your face, and not with a pulled

left glute.

Who let the dogs out?

When it’s puppy time, you will sit with your legs outstretched wide in front of you and the pups are bought in and placed on your legs, in between your legs, or on your mat.

Then, you can continue to follow your yogi or focus all your attention on the four-legged tiny furball in front of you. If you’re worried about hurting the instructor’s feelings – don’t! She’s just glad you’re bringing positive energy to the room.

During my experience, the golden ball of fluff on my leg was enjoying a siesta, so I didn’t want to move. Next to me, a shih-tzu was in full play mode, and an energetic pug ran circles around everyone in the room.

The puppies are free to roam around, so don’t feel the need to pull one towards you as another will eventually come trotting to you. There are also toys around the room – some of them bigger than the actual pup, but you may use them to engage in gentle play.

To end the session, Dima will ask you to move into the reclined bound angle pose (lying down with the bottom of the feet together), and to close your eyes, honing in on all the happy emotions. Speaking in soft soothing words and adding a mist of essential oils to the air, you retreat to a calm place internally.

Namastay here

After you ease back to reality, the session ends and although I did head home a little sore, I had a smile on my face. To sum up the experience: It was paw-some.

About the pups

Yoppy’s puppies come from dog owners with litter or from ethical kennels that have been carefully vetted to ensure the puppies’ well-being. All the puppies are looking for homes, and the Yoppy team is actively seeking collaborations with UAE shelters and hopes to launch shelter sessions soon.

Puppy yoga is also a great activity for the puppies, as it provides them with opportunities to socialize with people and increases their chances of finding forever homes.

Book your session here.

Various yoga studios across Dubai, Dhs250 per person, yoppy.ae

Images: Supplied