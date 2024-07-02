Sadly it won’t be a three day weekend…

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Sunday July 7 will be a public holiday for Islamic New Year for the UAE private sector.

Unfortunately, that means it won’t be a long weekend for those that typically have a Saturday-Sunday weekend.

Work will resume as normal on Monday July 8.

What is the significance of Hijri New Year?

Hijri or Hijiri comes from the Arabic word Al Hijra meaning ‘flight’ or ‘migration’ and it marks the day that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) travelled from Makkah to the city of Al Madina El Monawara, in the Gregorian calendar year of 622AD.

