A guide to what’s hot (and not) in Dubai this month…

This year has a lot in store for Dubai, so we’ve broken it down with a month-by-month guide to what’s trending and what’s not. From the dishes you should be eating to the places you should be staying, here is our monthly edit to see you through July…

What’s trending

The drink

It’s been all over everybody’s social media and for good reason. The venue itself is very aesthetically pleasing with its minimalistic vibes. It’s bakers are working away tirelessly to make those perfect little pastries you see all over. But if you order only one thing from bkry, let it be from their drinks menu. The rosa, priced at Dhs36 is an incredible experience, the drink is pretty and pink and when you sip it you will quite literally feel like you’ve just taken a gulp of a melted strawberry ice cream.

@bkry.space

The workshop

Workshops are in. From glass blowing to champagne tasting but if you take one workshop this month, it has to be the pasta-making workshop at Sagra Italian Pastifico. The homely little restaurant in Jumeirah offers biweekly pasta-making courses where you will knead, roll and fold your very own pasta, which you can then take home and cook. The workshop is priced at Dhs250 per person and includes a delicious taste of Sagra’s fresh homemade pastas.

@sagra.dubai

The salon

Ladies, this one if for you. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop where you can relax, rejuvenate and get involved in a little bit of retail therapy then And 14 in Festival City Mall is the one for you. Homegrown and woman-owned, you can get hair treatments, facial massages that naturally lift your face, waxing and full body massages. After your treatment, the front of the salon doubles as a retail space where owner Aniqha sells her sister’s batik fashion and crockery as well as her mother’s gorgeous kaftans.

@and14.ae

The supplement

It’s the summer, and normally the rush to take care of yourself goes into hyperdrive just before the summer season starts. But that doesn’t mean we should stop taking care of ourselves with ease and on the go. Enter Erba – an all-natural supplement that is perfect for while you’re travelling or just relaxing at home. Currently offering three different supplements for mood, mind and move – we can completely recommend the calm and clarity product, it is perfect for relaxing and pressing the proverbial mute button on the world. A box of 15 will cost Dhs415.

@drinkerba

The activity

There’s yet another new indoor entertainment venue that has opened its doors just in time for the summer season. Tiger Strikes has it all – bowling, darts, pool and even an indoor cricket simulator and it is strictly adults only. Sounds like a good time to us.

@tigerstrikes.dxb

The snack

Did we mention it was summer and it’s hot? We have to keep cool somehow – ice cream is quite possibly the best way to do so. Crème, the London export not only makes outstanding cookies but their classic soft serve with cookie crumble has got to be at the top of our snacking list for the summer months. Imagine biting into Malteser but instead, you’re eating a malt-flavoured ice cream with chunks of cookies mixed in. Do we need to say any more?

@cremelondonuae

What’s (not) trending

Forced fun

It doesn’t take much for us here at What’s On HQ to have a good time, throw on some Natasha Bedingfield or any other throwback track and we have got the party started. But one thing that simply won’t slide is forced fun. Forcing the staff in restaurants to get up on tables and pretend “sporadically” throughout the night that they’re having the time of their lives and by default, we should be too – is not the vibe.

Not offering mocktails

When you get together with friends at a happy hour or on a ladies’ night, nothing is more grating than when a bar or a restaurant doesn’t include any sort of non-alcoholic drink in the list of drinks included in the deal. Just because we’re going dry on this occasion, doesn’t mean we don’t want to party and enjoy the night. This is also a note to say, that grenadine and Sprite does not a mocktail make. Get creative and flaunt those mixology skills – a mocktail can taste good and still have no alcohol in it. That is all.

