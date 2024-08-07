Sponsored: From ladies’ and gents’ nights to weekend brunches and quizzes…

Looking for a place to keep the fun going all week long? Buffalo Wings & Rings has you covered with incredible deals every night, making it the ultimate hangout spot in DIFC and JLT.

For those seeking a dash of excitement with their meal, Buffalo Wings & Rings turns into a fan zone where you can catch the football action on screens around the venue, or even the Formula 1 races.

And you’re in luck because there is a great deal you can pair with your cheers every night of the week.

Start your week with Social Mondays, where the fun begins at 8pm. Shake off those Monday blues with Quiz Nights that challenge your brain or take the stage at the Open Mic Nights for a chance to win some fantastic prizes. It’s the perfect way to kick off the week with friends, food, and a bit of friendly competition. And don’t forget its happy hour all day long.

On Tuesdays, it’s all about the gents. From 6pm onwards, enjoy a food voucher worth Dhs50 and three free house beverages. Whether you’re gathering for a midweek catch-up or just looking to unwind, Gents Night has you sorted with great deals and a lively atmosphere. It’s all Taco Tuesday where you can munch on tacos for just Dhs9 per piece.

Wednesdays bring the lip-smacking Wings Wednesday. If you’re a wing lover, this is your day—savour each piece for just Dhs3, all day long. Pair them with a cold drink, and you’ve got yourself a midweek feast that’s hard to resist.

Thursday is dedicated to the ladies. Starting at 6pm, enjoy a fun evening out with a food voucher worth Dhs50 and three complimentary house beverages. It’s the perfect pre-weekend treat, ideal for catching up with your besties before the weekend rush.

And when the weekend arrives, there’s no better place to be than at Buffalo Wings & Rings brunch. Held on Saturdays and Sundays from 3pm to 6pm and 8pm to 11pm, this brunch offers three hours of unlimited food and drinks. Choose between the soft beverage package for Dhs119 or the house beverage package for Dhs199 per person. It’s the perfect weekend vibe.

Want more? There’s also a daily happy hour from 12pm to 8pm.

With cooler weather rolling in, the Buffalo Terrace in DIFC offers the perfect spot for alfresco dining. Enjoy shisha under the stars until 3am daily.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, DIFC Level C, Liberty House and JLT Lake Level, Cluster U, open daily from 12pm to 3am. dubai.bwr-intl.com

