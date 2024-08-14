Complete with the world’s first Jacob & Co lounge, private members rooms, and a Baccarat chef’s table…

The Capital Club is one of Dubai’s longest standing members clubs, and a firm part of the DIFC social circuit. But you won’t have to be a member to check out its show-stopping new restaurant, NAHATÉ, which is set to open its doors next months.

Taking over the entire third floor of Capital Club, NAHATÉ is self-described as a cosy and upscale spot, reminiscent of the sleek city pad of your most opulent friends. Oozing old-school, Gatsby glamour, it features a grand dining room, a sultry club for after-hours revelry, and a duo of private rooms, for the exclusive use of inner-circle members. Of the two private rooms, one will be an intimate cigar lounge, co-created with the iconic luxury watch brand, Jacob & Co. The world’s first J&Co space will seat up to 45 guests for diner or 90 standing for parties, and promises to be a lavish spot for private soirees, Gatsby-style.

In another global first, NAHATÉ will feature a chef’s table experience through a partnership with French crystal brand, Baccarat. With a sparkling Baccarat chandelier as the restaurant’s illuminating centerpiece, guests of the chef’s table will be able to enjoy a special set menu featuring desserts by star pastry artist Yazid Ichemrahen. Reservations will be essential.

The main dining room, a living-dining space in keeping with the luxurious apartment feel, invites guests to first enjoy a pre-dinner drink in the bar or lounge, where they’ll be able to sip on Baccarat cocktails, and enjoy the sounds of the grand piano.

On the culinary front, the kitchen is helmed by executive chef Daniel Baratier and brand chef and prize-winning pâtissier, Yazid Ichemrahen. The duo present a menu of dishes inspired by their travels, with global influences throughout the international menu, so expect something for everyone.

Then once dinner service is done, NAHATÉ will transform into a lively club lounge, with drinking and dancing until the last guest leaves.

Sounds like our kind of house party…

NAHATE, Podium Level, Capital Club, Gate Village 8, DIFC, opening soon. @nahate_dubai