The UAE’s first Baccarat Hotel will be located in Downtown Dubai…

One of the world’s most lavish hotel brands, Baccarat New York, is making its way to Dubai for the first time, in all its glitz and glamour.

Set to open in 2026, Baccarat Dubai will be made up of twin tapering towers, designed by world-renowned architectural firm Studio Libeskind.

The ultra-luxury hotel will feature 144 rooms and suites, 49 residences, and four restaurants accented with Baccarat crystals and offering a level of elegance and opulence reflective of its heritage.

Offering uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Frame, Al Fahidi Fort, and the Dubai Creek, the hotel will celebrate the contemporary spirit, energy, and dynamism of Dubai.

The 250-year-old French crystal company Baccarat wowed luxury travellers when it opened its first hotel in Manhattan back in 2015. Since then, the brand has become synonymous with glitz, glamour, movie stars, and unparalleled opulence.

“The Baccarat brand celebrates the quality of light, and where is the sun more spectacular than in the Middle East?” added Barry Sternlicht, chairman of Shamal Holding, “Our artisans will work to create a spectacular property to take its place among the most revered in the world.”

Anticipated hotel openings this year…

The hotly-anticipated Atlantis The Royal opens to the public this Friday, February 10. The property will be made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms, and 102 suites. The 43-storey hotel will also feature 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22.

In September 2023, Dubai will also be home to its first Dorchester hotel from the group that operates The Dorchester in London, The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Plaza Athénée in Paris, and the exclusive residences One at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. The striking 30-storey tower is located on the waterfront of Dubai Canal.

FIVE LUXE is also set to open this year, nestled between the Ritz-Carlton Dubai and Rixos Premium JBR. The hotel will boast 222 luxury rooms and suites and 277 opulent residences, with some seriously plush suites for guests to splash out on including the Writer Suite, Musician Suite, and regal Royal Suite. There will even be a collection of beach villas for guests looking for more privacy.

Baccarat Dubai. Opening 2026. baccarathotels.com

