Kicking off with MK on September 23…

Dubai Dance District are the promoters behind some of Dubai’s biggest house and electronic music events, from Elrow to Defected. And as the return of the cooler weather edges ever closer, they’ve unveiled a string of major events with huge international DJ headliners to take party people right through to the end of the year.

All taking place at JA The Resort’s beach club, Soul Beach, the line-up features some of the biggest names in house music, all bringing the noise to the shores of Jebel Ali…

September 23: Off Grid presents MK & Friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MK (@marckinchen)

Kicking off the season will be a new event, Off Grid, with a headline set from festival favourite, MK. Real name Marc Kinchen, MK has had a string of top dance hits in recent years, collaborating with the likes of Becky Hill on Piece of Me and Back and Forth, and Sonny Fodera on Asking and One Night. Expect to hear him spin all these and more at the season opening on Saturday September 23. Special guests are still to be announced. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, with prices still TBC.

October 5: Tripolism, Gina Jeanz, Somma, Jixo & Danz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRIPOLISM (@tripolism_)

Fresh from a summer headlining at some of the coolest venues in Ibiza, Bodrum, and Madrid, Danish trio Tripolism will headline at Soul Beach on October 5. They’ll be joined by Namibian DJ and producer, Gina Jeanz; groovy deep house DJ, Somma; and local stars, Jixo & Danz. Tickets and prices are still TBC.

October 12: Barry Can’t Swim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Can’t Swim (@barrycantswim)

Edinburgh-born, London-based Barry Can’t Swim has carved out a niche as an electronic producer and DJ spinning jazz-inflicted dance music. Fresh from an unforgettable Glastonbury set this summer, he makes his Dubai debut as one of the most exciting DJs on the international circuit right now. Catch him on October 12 at Soul Beach, with prices TBC.

October 26: Halloween Special

It’ll be a spook-tacular night of fun as Dubai Dance District throws a Halloween special on Saturday October 26 at Soul Beach. That all-important line-up is set to drop soon.

November 9 and 10: Defected

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Dance District (@dubaidancedistrict)

Defected Records is finally back in Dubai. Specialising in house music, expect two days of great beats by a cool line-up. Taking place at Soul Beach, November 9 will see festival goers having a blast by the beach, while November 10 will take place poolside. The line-up features huge DJs like Gorgon City, Folamour, Eats Everything, Sam Divine, and more. Either way, expect cool party vibes. Tickets are on sale here.

November 23: Off Grid presents Hot Since 82

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Since 82 (@hotsince82)

Off Grid returns once more on Saturday November 23, when Soul Beach will see a headline set from Brit DJ, Hot Since 82. A regular on the global festival circuit, he returns to Dubai having previously performed at Zero Gravity, Soho Garden, and Terra Solis.

Sign up at dubaidancedistrict.com

Images: Instagram