The best livable cities in the region…

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have retained their positions as the top livable cities in the Middle East and Africa on the Global Livability Index of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) for 2024. Abu Dhabi ranked number one and Dubai a close second, keeping their positions from previous years.

The statistics…

The global index includes 173 cities judged on five categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi is considered one of the safest cities to live in globally, according to the “Crime and Safety Indexes” provided by the Numbeo website. The city ranked on the top of the Safety Index with 88.2 points and on the other hand the lowest on the Crime Index, with 11.8 points. Dubai ranked in fifth place

There has been significant progress in the healthcare sector as well. Dubai Health Authority’s recent report showed the total number of licensed and operational healthcare facilities in the emirate reached 5,020 during the first quarter of 2024, with the number of licensed doctors totaling 13,370.

In Abu Dhabi, the number of healthcare facilities during the same period reached 3,323, including 67 hospitals, 1,136 health centres, 765 clinics, 1,068 pharmacies, and 287 other facilities classified as healthcare establishments.

In the field of education, the number of schools in Abu Dhabi reached 459, including private, public, and mixed schools, during the 2023-2024 academic year, while the number of private schools in Dubai reached 220.

Across the region…

Not just in the UAE, but across the region of the Middle East, the cities have grown exponentially in every way, from infrastructure to standard of living, wellbeing of the population to advancements in science and technology.

Eight of the top ten cities on the index are in Gulf countries. Among them are Kuwait City, Doha, and Bahrain in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th spots, respectively.

Images: Unsplash/Getty/Mo Azizi