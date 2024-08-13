An accident-free day…

Have some black points on your driver’s license you want removed? This is your chance. The Federal Traffic Council is bringing back its’ Accident-Free Day’ which will reward drivers for not committing a violation or accident on Monday, August 26, 2024.

The reward in question? Four black traffic points will be deducted from your records.

August 26 was selected as it marks the start of the new academic year and the UAE wants to ensure the first day back at school is accident-free.

Want to knock off those black points from your record? Be sure to sign up for the pledge here

By agreeing to the pledge, you will agree to:

Leave a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you Give way to pedestrians crossing the road Use your seatbelt Respect the speed limit Not use handheld mobile phones while driving Give way to emergency, police and public service vehicles or official convoys

Brigadier General Engineer Hussain Ahmed Al Harthy, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council shared that the initiative is part of the Ministry’s strategy to ensure that everyone stays safe on the roads in the UAE.

Drive safe!

