Last week, Emirates shared photos of an all-new Boeing 777 with a nose-to-tail cabin refresh. The first lucky passengers onboard flight EK83 took off to Geneva (GVA) coinciding with the announcement on August 7, 2024.

And now, Emirates announced plans to introduce its newly retrofitted Boeing 777s to two more cities – Zurich, Switzerland and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from October 1, 2024.

The EK819 and EK820 flights to Riyadh will make the first debut of Emirates‘ Premium Economy in the Middle East/GCC.

Further plans of the retrofitted B777 operations include second daily flights to Geneva and Brussels, making it the first cities in Emirates’ network to sport the refreshed look on all flights.

But it doesn’t stop there…

In the coming weeks and months, the airline will serve a further 28 cities with Premium Economy by the end of the year. Currently, 25 aircraft have been retrofitted, with 17 more aircraft to undergo a facelift by December 2024.

Flights to Zurich and Riyadh will operate from October 1, 2024; Geneva from September 22, 2024 and Brussels on October 9, 2024.

Emirates has also stated that it may even be earlier than the above with the planes being released as and when the ‘glow-up’ has been complete.

Watch the makeover

The airline posted a timelapse video that shows you how its 777’s cabins were gutted, fitted and refurbished.

Fun stats

The aircraft took 37 days (18,000 hours) for its complete revamp (and finished four days ahead of its deployment schedule.)

It used over 300 litres of paint, 330 square meters of carpet and 340 laminate sheets

8,000 square feet of leather was used for First, Business and Premium Economy Class seats; and 800 metres for Economy Class seats

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents.

Images: Emirates Airline