Abu Dhabi’s dining scene and it’s long list of themed nights is right up there with the best of them, in terms of taste, flavour and everything else diners in the capital look for. Explore this list of super themed nights at Abu Dhabi’s top restaurants, the next time you’re making plans.

Monday

Benjarong

Every Monday, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi serves a flavourful feast at their Royal Thai Curry Night at Benjarong. The culinary journey will feature a tantalising selection of curries, prepared with fragrant spices and presented in vibrant colours.

Benjarong, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, Mondays 7pm to 11pm, Dhs95. Tel: (0)2 698 8888. @dusitthaniabudhabi

Tuesday

Horizon

Enjoy fine Italian flavours at Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana’s Horizon restaurants, as the charm of Italian cuisine is presented via traditional homemade dishes in their live cooking stations. Explore their pasta, antipasti buffet, cold cut and bruschetta stations among others, and make sure you conclude your experience with delightful desserts such as the torta della dona.

Horizon, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, Corniche Street, Abu Dhabi, Tuesdays 6pm to 10pm, Dhs159 soft, Dhs80 ages 6 to 11, under six dine for free. Tel: (0)2 657 0000. @khalidiyapalacerotana

Wednesday

Turquoise

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi’s new Wednesday night steak night at Turquoise Restaurant features succulent cuts, flavorful accompaniments, and a relaxed seaside atmosphere. Let your evening unfold with tempting treats such as the roast beef salad, pastrami salad, beef soujouk, smoked entrecote, beef mortadella and much more. For fans of grilled delights, succulent beef striploin, tomahawk, lamb chops and more await.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi, Wednesdays 6.30pm to 10pm, Dhs280 soft, Dhs140 ages 6 to12. Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Thursday

The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar

Thursdays at The Warehouse mean Tapas Night. Pick from any 4 tapas on the Spanish tapas menu, along with a super selection of Spanish wines and beverages. Coupled with lively Latin tunes, this is a great way to unwind come Thursday evening.

The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, ADNEC Area, Abu Dhabi, Dhs190. Tel: (0)2 307 5552. @thewarehousewineabudhabi

Friday

CuiScene

CuiScene at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, has launched a thrilling new Latin themed-buffet night, offering a fun mix of Latin American cuisine and live entertainment. Noche Latina features diverse dishes from Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico, but it’s the Churrascaria experience that stands out, featuring the finest cuts of meat, expertly grilled and served directly to your table and also as part of the buffet. You can also enjoy South American soups, salads, and Latino bites like the coxinhas e empanadas, roasted palm heart salad, and ccorn ribs. Dynamic performances, instrumental tunes and energetic beats will keep your feet tapping all evening long.

CuiScene, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs285 soft, Dhs435 house. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Eclipse Terrace Lounge

Fisherman Night beckons at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi’s Eclipse Terrace Lounge every Friday, where the sea’s bounty takes centre stage. Get set for a super sea-inspired feast, featuring fresh oysters, fish, prawns and lobsters.

Eclipse Terrace Lounge, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 333 2222. @fsabudhabi

Shang Palace

For fans of authentic Chinese cuisine, Szechuan Night at Shang Palace is a fantastic way to welcome the weekend. Chef Qiguo Su, a Szechuan native, heads a team that will serve you a fiery, moutherwatering selection of dim sums, starters, and signature dishes fresh off the wok. Couple it with a traditional Gongfu tea ceremony performed by their tea master Liu Ping, and this is one of the capital’s more unique dining experiences to look forward to.

Shang Palace, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 6pm to 11pm, Dhs198. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @shangrilaabudhabi

Saturday

Sidekicks

Embark on a culinary adventure every week, as you savour a diverse array of flavours during Sidekicks’ themed nights, at The WB Abu Dhabi. Our personal favourite are the fabulous flavours from the Mediterranean, and there’s something to suit every palate here.

Sidekicks, The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs180. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

Choices

Choices at the Yas Island Rotana invites you to embark on their delightful Flavours of Arabia journey, where you can enjoy dishes crafted by their talented chefs. Enjoy cuisine inspired by Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Lebanon, and the UAE, as you dig in to everything from buratta and truffle saj, grilled corn on the cob with harissa butter, passionfruit mohlabiya, and homemade wild mushroom baked kibbeh. On their terrace, succulent meats, lamb sujouk and batata harra, as well as barbecued treats such as the shish tawook and Adana kebab await.

Choices, Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays from 7pm, Dhs179. Tel: (0)54 709 1442. @yasislandrotana

Sunday

Sahha

Sahha offers a number of exciting themed nights, including Asian, sushi, Indian and others, Every Sunday, you get to savour the exquisite fusion of Japanese and Korean cuisine, where sashimi, nigiri, and the flavours of Katsu curry, nori maki and crispy Korean fried chicken are available for the picking. Conclude your meal with desserts such as the matcha roll cake, or the rich black sesame walnut cake.

Sahha, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sundays 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs240 for two. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @grandhyattabudhabi