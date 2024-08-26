Giddy up, Abu Dhabi…

It’s no secret we’re on the western side of the emirates, so it just might be time to make like the wild west. ADIHEX, the largest hunting and equestrian exhibition in the Middle East, opens its doors at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from August 31 to September 8.

What’s On at ADIHEX?

ADIHEX will feature a dazzling array of live acts, including unmissable experiences for hunting and equine enthusiasts, cultural exhibitions, stunning traditional performances and more.

Only a few of the highlights you can look forward to this year will include a falcon auction, a horseback vaulting show that combines elements of gymnastics, dance, and horsemanship, traditional Arabian Bedouin chanting, liberty shows, archery skill displays, an Arabian Saluki beauty contest and much more.

This year’s edition of ADIHEX, the 21st, is planned to be the biggest so far, and will also present exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to network with industry experts and manufacturers.

Past editions of ADIHEX have also included unmissable family fun with live shooting, pony riding, and interaction with salukis, horses, and falcons, which will provide attendees of all ages the opportunity to learn about local culture and heritage.

Equine and equestrian have been a tremendous part of Arabian culture for generations. If you’ve ever felt the itch to saddle up and learn to ride like we have, the capital has several options including the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Mandara Equestrian Club and Al Forsan International Sports Resort.

What better way to learn a life skill and embrace Arabian culture, as we prepare to leave the worst of the summer behind us?

ADIHEX 2024, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, August 31 to September 8, tickets from Dhs25, free entry for ages 12 and below . Tel: (0) 2 444 6900, adihex.com