Your complete guide to dining at Al Qana in Abu Dhabi
From caves to a journey to space, the options are endless…
Abu Dhabi’s Al Qana is a hub for all things food and fun, but with so many options, it can be hard to know where to start. But that’s where we come in, with our essential guide to Al Qana. Whether you’re catching up with some friends over coffee or looking for a more elevated dining experience, there are countless options to choose from.
Here are 12 of the best restaurants at Al Qana in Abu Dhabi.
Cartel Coffee Roasters
View this post on Instagram
Coffee is the name of the game at Cartel Coffee Roasters. So make no mistake, the coffee is bespoke, special and created with the notion that coffee is more than a singular experience, but rather a cultural experience. Cartel Coffee Roasters promises that each sip is perfect and pure.
Cartel Coffee Roasters, Rabdan Area — Al Maqta, daily 6.30am to 12am. Tel: (0)50 300 9955, @cartelcoffeeroasters
Cave Tapas
A more recent addition to the restaurant scene at Al Qana is Cave Tapas, but the venue’s subterranean-style surrounds and audaciously-aesthetic menu items have proven to be powerful ‘Gram magnets. The menu is boutique and busy with an authentic European flavour, presented in gallery-level gilding. For a full review of Cave, click here.
Cave Tapas, Rabdan Area — Al Maqta, daily 9am to 12am. Tel: (0)2 55 81112, @cave.tapas
Graffiti
View this post on Instagram
You can find Graffiti Pizzeria attached to Abu Dhabi’s largest movie theatre, Cinemacity in Al Qana. The decor fuses an industrial aesthetic with a vibrant Italian trattoria to create a space that feels modern, cool and colourful. On the menu, expect authentic wood fired Neopolitan pizzas along with other classic and traditional Italian pastas, risottos, salads and desserts.
Graffiti Pizzeria, Rabdan Area — Al Maqta, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)56 531 5316, graffitipizza.ae
Notorious Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Abu Dhabi undoubtedly takes its coffee seriously. Yet another speciality coffee roaster has set up shop at Al Qana, and Notorious by name, notorious by nature. They promise fresh brews poured with passion, you can also head to the cafe for breakfast eggs, pasta lunches and fresh salads. If you’re looking to get the cafe experience at home, you can even order the coffee beans online and have them delivered.
Notorious, Rabdan Area — Al Maqta, Al Qana, daily 7am to midnight. Tel: (0)2 886 7823, @notorious.ae
Oii
If you’re after Mediterranean-style dining then look no further than Oii. As soon as you step into this Al Qana restaurant it will feel as though you have been transported into a Mediterranean dream world. Expect seabass carpaccio, or a feta saginaki. If you’d prefer, paccheri pasta, maybe paella. No matter your craving, Oii will provide an instant transportation to the Mediterranean.
Oii, Al Qana, Rabdan Area — Al Maqta, 9.30am to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)2 628 2983, @oiiabudhabi
Otoro
Otoro separates itself from the competitive Japanese scene in Abu Dhabi by serving up fuss-free Japanese dishes in a way that lets the best-in-class ingredients do the talking. The man behind the menu is chef Akmal Anuar, whose expert cuisine is known and loved across the UAE. The interiors are light and neutral and except a few strategically placed plants, the walls remain largely bare. We love the way all tables and booths are neatly arranged around the impressive show kitchen, and those looking for a front row seat for the culinary action can even perch up on stools at the counter.
Otoro, Al Qana, Rabdan Area — Al Maqta, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (02) 886 9995, otoroabudhabi.com
Space
View this post on Instagram
Bright and intriguing, another cafe to hit the Al Qana scene is Space. With its out-of-this-world theme, Space is chic, and calming and reminds us of a certain celeb’s house that is known for her double K initials. Sleek, is possibly the best word to use to describe the gorgeous venue. Decadent desserts and scrumptious dishes for any meal time await.
Space, Al Qana, Al Maqta Street, 8am to 12am Sun to Thurs, 8am to 1am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)2 626 2287, @spaceae
Slaw and More
View this post on Instagram
Elevated burgers with only the best ingredients are what Chef Ali had on his mind when creating Slaw and More. Winner of What’s On Dubai’s Favourite Burger, Slaw is one of our most loved home-grown burger joints, which is why we were thrilled when the newest venture into the capital opened. Expect the same incredible execution with elevated flavours at the new Slaw and More at Al Qana.
Slaw and More, Al Qana, Al Maqta Street, 10am to 1am Sun to Thurs, 10am to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)54 289 9323, @slawandmore
Tazal
View this post on Instagram
A fusion of Arabic culture with global flavours sums up Abu Dhabi just as spectacularly as it does Tazal. At this Middle Eastern restaurant at Al Qana, expect a range of delightful breakfast dishes perfect for your morning catch-up with friends, then an all-day menu of crowd-pleasers like the lava charred grill, chicken biriyani and eggplant tahini.
Tazal, Al Qana, Rabdan Area — Al Maqta, 8am to 10.30pm Sun to Thurs, 8am to 11.30pm Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)2 886 9680, @tazaluae
Thai Gate
View this post on Instagram
Looking to enjoy a fragrant taste of Thailand? Then make your way to Thai Gate, a restaurant that’s been in operation since 2019. Their speciality is authentic Thai and Japanese flavours, with a strong focus on seafood. The restaurant, home to both indoor and outdoor dining areas, is decorated in an earthy green, with pops of neon, jewel tones and colourful artworks.
Thai Gate, Al Qana, Rabdan Area — Al Maqta, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)2 882 2693, @thai_gate
Terra
The brainchild of Rashid Al Tayer of Outset, Terra has gained momentum fast since its inception three years ago across the UAE. Rich colours, an inimitable view of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and a peaceful ambiance make this the must-stop destination, the next time you find yourself in Al Qana.
Terra, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, 12am to 12pm daily. Tel: (0)2 562 0233, @terra.eatery
Café James
View this post on Instagram
This brand, that once had a very successful pop-up in Al Qana, is staying true to its minimalist aesthetic including abundant greenery and a cool curved coffee bar. When you’re ready to try their Michelin Guide-selected flavours, you can order from their French-inspired selection of freshly baked pastries, including hand-made scones, croissants, baguettes and more.
Café James, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 9am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 9am to midnight. @jamescafe.ae
Images: Instagram/ Supplied