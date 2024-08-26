Save your dirhams…

It feels like we were just talking about the opening of Dubai Summer Surprises, and now we are nearing the end of another season. To end on a high, Dubai Summer Surprises sale is hosting a final weekend sale at shopping malls across Dubai.

The sale will run from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, 2024, with over 550 brands participating. You can snap up to a whopping 90 per cent off at over 2,500 outlets, so if you’ve been putting off a purchase, now’s the time to treat yourself.

Pick from make-up, perfume, shoes, clothes across several fashion brands, electronics, household items, and much more.

Also, the sale couldn’t have come at a better time for the little ones returning to school. So, if they need a new school bag, water bottle, or shoes, you’ll save plenty if you shop over the weekend. Some brands you can head to include Lucky Kids, Mamas & Papas, Babycare, Mothercare, and more.

The malls you can head to include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Circle Mall, City Walk, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Bur Juman, Dragon Mart, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mercato Mall, to name a few.

Additionally, there are raffles with grand prizes up for grabs including some luxury cars.

Our top tip: Wear those walking shoes, have a list prepared, tell all your friends and go, go, go!

For more information on the Dubai Summer Surprises sale, visit mydss.ae

And don’t forget…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

For foodies, don’t forget, it’s Summer Restaurant Week, which means you can eat at your favourite restaurants with tasty set menus for a fraction of the normal price.

For its second edition, there are over 60 restaurants taking part so get ready to fill your foodie calendars back-to-back for a whole week.

For Team What’s On top restaurants serving pocket-friendly set menus over Dubai Summer Restaurant Week, visit this link here. The list includes top restaurants such as Rare, Sirali, Couqley French Bistro, Beefbar and many more.

For the full list of restaurants visit visitdubai.com

@CelebrateDubai | visitdubai.com