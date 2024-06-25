A thousand things to do from concerts to family-friendly activities, gastronomy, shopping and more…

If you’re feeling the heat, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is right around the corner to perk you up with endless ways to have fun and beat the heat. It takes place from Friday, June 28 to September 1, which equals 65 days of shopping deals, family fun, thrills, adventure, great food, and more.

There’s plenty to do, and we’re sure more will be announced over the upcoming weeks, but here are the top things to get excited about.

DSS opening weekend

Shopping

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) kicks off on Friday, June 28 at 10am with a huge 12-hour sale at Majid Al Futtaim Malls where shoppers can walk home with savings of up to 90 per cent over 100 brands. The sale ends at 10pm giving you more than enough time to shop for whatever your little heart desires. Read more here.

Entertainment

On the entertainment front, at the Coca-Cola Arena, catch three of the biggest sensations of the rapping world – Xzibit, D12, and Obie Trice on June 29, 2024.

On June 28 and 29, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City and City Centre Mirdif will showcase live entertainment from dancers, singers, parades and more.

Movie Magic

On opening weekend and over DSS, film buffs can enjoy their favourite films on the big screen with unlimited popcorn refills at Roxy Cinema. For little ones, there are art workshops, face-painting games and more. Movie Magic kicks off with A Quiet Place: Day One but there are family-oriented movies such as Despicable Me 4.

Additionally, over DSS, we can expect special screenings, premieres, celebrity appearances and more.

And this is just the start…

Concerts and live entertainment

Just because it’s summer, doesn’t mean live entertainment and concerts hit the pause button. Over DSS, we can expect the return of Beat The Heat at Dubai World Trade Center featuring Indie Arabic music. It takes place over two weekends, July 12 and 14 and July 19 and 20, 2024.

For classic music enthusiasts, ST-DUO, a renowned piano duo will perform on July 5 at Zabeel Theatre, Dubai alongside Argentinian tango dancers.

For shoppers

If you thought the DSS sale was just limited to the opening weekend, think again. Over the 10 weeks of DSS, shoppers can dive into retail bliss with discounts of up to 75 per cent. Stores across Dubai will further sweeten the deal with exclusive promotions and offers.

From July 2 to August 4, expect daily surprises which will be announced 24 hours beforehand, so stay tuned to social media.

Besides this, there are a number of raffles, cars, vouchers, jewellery, SHARE points and more to be won, which means the more you shop the more chances you get to win.

Besides shopping, expect plenty of activations at the malls including a ball-pit slide at Mall of the Emirates, an e-gaming festival at City Centre Mirdif

For families…

For those of you staying in town, you probably already know about the plethora of staycation deals. But there are plenty of other attractions to check out with great offers from Madame Tussauds to The View at The Palm, Burj Khalifa At the Top, and the captivating AYA Universe.

If you plan on checking plenty off the bucket list, don’t miss the exclusive DSS Entertainer package which unlocks plenty of offers including 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free offers across dining establishments, attractions, water parks, fitness locations and more. The pack is all yours for just Dhs195. It will be available until September 1 and will be valid for three months from the date of activation. The best news? It can be shared with up to three friends – which means even more savings.

For gastronomy

For 30 days from July 15, Sizzling Summer Eats will see foodies enjoying discounts at 100 restaurants in Dubai. Discounts start at 20 per cent off for two going up to 30 per cent for four diners.

Summer Restaurant Week also returns from August 23 to September 1 where foodies can pull up a chair at 50 of Dubai’s top family-friendly restaurants with specially priced menus. The restaurants, which span new favourites and old classics, cater to foodies of all palattes and budgets.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae as we will be bringing to you more details on the top things to do over Dubai Summer Surprises

@CelebrateDubai | visitdubai.com

Images: Supplied