In case you haven’t stepped outside lately, Dubai summer is in full swing. And that means, the welcomed return of Dubai Summer Surprises. Across the city, you’ll find plenty of entertainment, unmissable shopping deals, discounts, and back for the second year running, Dubai Summer Restaurant Week.

This year, Summer Restaurant Week is taking place from August 23 to September 1. During this time, much like Dubai Restaurant Week, diners can eat out at their favourite restaurants with tasty set menus for a fraction of the normal price.

For its second edition, there are over 60 restaurants taking part so get ready to fill your foodie calendars back-to-back for a whole week. For the full list of restaurants visit: visitdubai.com

Here are 10 top restaurants serving pocket-friendly set menus this Dubai Summer Restaurant Week:

Rare

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

This new City Walk hotspot has hit the ground running with its can’t-miss menu paired with beautifully chic interiors, soulful service, and rare ability to impress every guest that steps through its doors. Now, there’s even more reason to visit with its exclusive Dubai Summer Restaurant Week lunch and dinner menus, priced at Dhs95 and Dhs150 respectively.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 287 4604, @theraredxb

Noépe

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

Offering stunning views of Old Dubai and the beautiful creek, Noépe is a perfect date night spot or place to watch the sunset. This Restaurant Week, guests can enjoy its delicious Nikkei-inspired cuisine with an exclusive set menu for lunch and dinner.

Noépe, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek. Daily 12pm to 1am. @noepedxb

Lila Taqueria

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

Home-grown gem, Lila Taqueria is a go-to spot for authentic Mexican flavours and region’s first wood-fired taqueria, situated along Jumeirah Beach Road. Be sure to take advantage of their two and three course special set menus during Summer Restaurant Week.

Lila Taqueria, 786 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Weekdays 4pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 11pm. Closed on Mon. lilataqueria.com

Sal’s Bistro

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

Sal’s Bistro is located in a picturesque setting by the lake in Jumeirah Islands’ Pavilion. The family-owned foodie hotspot serves home-cooked healthy food – from fresh seafood and meat to delicious breakfasts – in a warm welcoming atmosphere. From August 23 to Sept 1, guests can enjoy limited-edition lunch and dinner set menus for discounted prices.

Sal’s Bistro, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai. Daily 9am to 11.30pm. Tel:(0)50 788 0222. @salsbistro.dxb

Sirali

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

Located in Habtoor City, Dubai’s popular Turkish restaurant, Sirali, is serving up limited-edition set menus during Summer Restaurant Week where guests can enjoy its authentic Turkish cuisine and warm hospitality for discounted prices.

Sirali, Al Habtoor, Business Bay, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 1am. Tel:(0)58 582 7092. @siralikebapdubai

Cucina, The Palm

Breakfast (one-course): Dhs65

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

This relaxed yet refined Italian restaurant on the ground floor of Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah serves authentic flavours in a rustic, family-friendly atmosphere. This Summer Restaurant Week, choose from a two-course lunch menu, three-course dinner with 11 ice-cream flavours or their popular tiramisu, or one-course breakfast menu.

Cucina, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach. Tel: (0)4 666 1408. cucinadubai.com

Couqley French Bistro

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

A firm favourite on Dubai’s dining scene, this authentic French bistro has our hearts. This Restaurant Week, you can get the incredible value set menus at the original JLT outpost. Choose from best-selling classics including baked brie en croute, steak frites, moules frites, and pain perdu.

Couqley, Mövenpick Hotel, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai. Daily, 12pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 514 9339. @couqleyuae

Beefbar

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

Dubai’s stunning steakhouse, Beefbar, is located in the serene surroundings of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s Turtle Lagoon. The Summer Restaurant Week set menu includes signature dishes like steak frites, gyozas, and lemon chicken robata, available for lunch (Dhs95) and dinner (Dhs150).

Beefbar, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Daily 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0) 4 423 2238, @beefbar_dubai

En Fuego

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

Atlantis The Palm’s fun South American spot, En Fuego, is known for its vibrant flavours, fiery live entertainment, and electric atmosphere every night of the week. On the menu for Summer Restaurant Week, guests can enjoy set menus featuring birria tacos, quesadillas, fajitas, and more.

En Fuego, Atlantis, The Palm. Daily 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @enfuegodubai

Arabian Teahouse

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

Having welcomed visitors to experience true Emirati hospitality for more than 20 years, Arabian Tea House is firmly established on Dubai’s cafe scene and serves authentic Emirati and Arabic dishes. The original Arabian Tea House is located in the historic Al Fahidi district, and its design hasn’t changed since it opened in 1997, which only adds to the allure: think turquoise benches, white rattan chairs, lace curtains and beautiful flowers. The menu includes authentic Emirati dishes including chicken machboos, chicken biryani, and fattoush salad. Be sure to order a cup of gahwa (traditional Arabic coffee) as you soak up the surroundings.

Arabian Tea House, Al Fahidi Street, Bur Dubai, 7am to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 353 5071, arabianteahouse.com

Images: Social/Provided