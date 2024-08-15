Featuring all your favourite brands…

While strolling around the Duty Free area and checking out favourite stores pre-departure isn’t new, Zayed International Airport’s Style Fest sure is. Valid until August 22, you can save on your favourite fashion brands before you embark on your summer travel adventures.

What’s On at Zayed International Airport?

The new Style Fest is a treat for the eyes and geared to fashionistas (both aspiring and seasoned). You can enjoy this fun, fashion-centric activation once you clear security at Zayed International Airport (AUH).

In the Duty Free retail area, you can explore some of the latest designs and collections from a selection of the top fashion brands in the world, including Gucci, Ferragamo, Boss, Kenzo, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, and others. Until August 22, when you choose to shop at these stores before you fly, you get a full 10 per cent off your purchase.

Whether you choose to buy or browse, you won’t be disappointed. There’s a runway-style red carpet set up at the centre of it all, and classy, trendy displays by Burberry, Kenzo, Foot Locker and several other brands that you’ll be able to enjoy. We recommend checking these out before you head over to splurge, because they’ll give you some serious inspiration in terms of clothing, fit, colour and accessories.

Make sure to also keep an eye out for the Etihad Airways crew uniform and luxury accessories display.

What else can you look forward to?

A DJ’s lively beats will keep you entertained with multiple shows during the day, and several fashion-themed activations will have you doing a double-take…over and over again.

Zayed International Airport’s current Style Fest follows a successful Food Fest that concluded earlier this month. The airside culinary fiesta gave passengers the chance to enjoy 20 per cent off participating airport dining outlets, and also featured live cooking demos from trained chefs, making for a lively activation that summer travellers enjoyed in Abu Dhabi.