The prancing horse returns…

Like being the world’s first Ferrari-themed park and housing the world’s fastest rollercoaster weren’t enough reasons to marvel at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the adrenaline-charged, motorsport-themed adventureland is now bringing the world’s first Ferrari esports arena to Abu Dhabi, on August 29.

That’s just over 3 weeks away.

What’s On at the new esports arena?

A sleek black and red floor-to-ceiling aesthetic will welcome you as you enter this virtual world of thrills. Once you’re done picking your jaw up off the floor, you can take advantage of state-of-the-art gaming stations and cutting-edge tech: the arena will feature as many as 20 Gran Turismo simulators, of which 17 will suit adults, and 3 will be tailored to younger guests looking to unleash their inner Speed Racer.

You’ll also be able to enjoy 3 F1 simulators, that will have you slipping into the cockpit of a fast, furious Ferrari, with the option to pick from some of the most celebrated racing circuits on the planet. People of determination who love racing will also be able to enjoy the new attraction, with two GT simulators designed to cater to their needs.

Don’t forget…

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is also home to a ton of other world-first attractions. From the fastest rollercoaster on the planet to an experience that will have you walking on the theme park’s iconic red roof for views of the UAE capital like never before, there’s plenty for everyone.

Here’s some motivation before you go:

Start your engines…

Ferrari World Esports Arena, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 6pm daily, from August 29. Tel: 600 51115. @ferrariworldyasisland

