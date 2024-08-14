Share this with your fellow shutterbugs…

There are plenty of places in the UAE to get an amazing photograph, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi is one of the top places in the capital that you can’t miss. If you’ve been meaning to visit (or revisit), clear a space in your schedule this weekend as the Louvre Abu Dhabi is offering free visits to shutterbugs.

The art museum on Saadiyat Island is celebrating World Photography Day on August 17 and 18, 2024 by offering anyone who walks in with a friend free entry to the museum. You just need to carry your camera with you – be it a DSLR or a digital camera. (Sorry, your phone doesn’t count…)

Hmm, what’s the catch?

If you are coming to the museum with a mate who isn’t a camera fanatic like you, yes you will need to purchase one ticket to avail of the offer.

But here’s how we see it. Since the Louvre Abu Dhabi is running its summer offer until August 31, 2024, ticket prices for adults are slashed to Dhs44.10. Now… if you were to split that cost with a friend, you would be paying just Dhs22.05 per person. Post-summer, the ticket prices go back up to Dhs60, so that’s a lot of savings.

To avail, head to the ticket desk and the team will sort you out with tickets.

Do note, tripods and gimbals are not allowed in the museum.

