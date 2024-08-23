Lend a helping hand, and enjoy the perks…

After 35 years in Dubai, K9 Friends has just announced a brand new membership programme.

K9 Friends is a household name for many. Helping out the most innocent of lives, with the main aim to rescue and rehome stray and abandoned dogs.

Originally the volunteer-based organisation had offered a sponsorship programme but since October last year, K9 Friends Dubai has been unable to facilitate the sponsorship programme and has now launched a new membership programme.

A members-only club

Announced via Instagram the organisation said that “K9 Friends operates as a non-profit organization through the Government’s Community Development Authority (CDA). This allows us to operate legally and any money we make goes directly into the running of the shelter and the care of our dogs. Our running costs remain high and K9 Friends has been hit hard financially by the loss of our individual sponsorship packages. We hope our new membership scheme will help K9 Friends continue to help the dogs and people of the UAE for many years to come.”

There are three different tiers available in the membership program and each of the memberships offer individual benefits. Priced at Dhs500, Dhs1000, and Dhs1500 for the respective tiers, annually.

All of the membership tiers will receive a welcome letter with information, a ‘Friends of K9’ loyalty card, and a quarterly newsletter. As well as access to a members-only section of the website, a reusable bag, and a welcome gift – the memberships will also come with priority dog walking and an invitation to the annual ‘Friends of K9’ event.

Bronze

With the Bronze membership, you will also receive 10 per cent off on Chau-Fur Pet Taxi, one free consultation at The Veterinary Hospital, and priority ticket access to events seven days before public launch.

Silver

Silver tier members will receive five per cent off on K9 Friends merch in-store, five per cent off adoption fees as well as 10 per cent off on Chau-Fur Pet Taxi, and one free consultation at The Veterinary Hospital. You will also receive priority ticket access to events 15 days before the public launch and a Dhs100 fee waiver for corporate and school visits.

Gold

Silver tier members will receive 10 per cent off on K9 Friends merch in-store, 10 per cent off adoption fees as well as 20 per cent off on Chau-Fur Pet Taxi, and two free consultations at The Veterinary Hospital. You will also receive priority ticket access to events a month before the public launch and a Dhs220 fee waiver for corporate and school visits.

To become a member and help a very special organisation click here or call Tel: (0)4 887 8739.

Images: Supplied