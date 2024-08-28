When flavour comes first…

While you’re spoiled for choice amid cuisines and concepts from every nook and cranny of the planet, there are some days when you’re really craving flavouras you head out to dine. Authentic Latin flavours, to be specific. Here are 4 great spots in Abu Dhabi for your next Latin meal.

Maté

Fortunately, you don’t need to exert yourself too much – seeing as it’s a weekend and all. Just show up and enjoy a wealth of exciting eats inspired by the cuisines of Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela, and Chile, at this brand new Asado Libre – Camino De Los Andes summer brunch. This culinary adventure promises a flavour fest like none other, so head over to get your passport stamped. Read our review here before you head over.

Maté, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Dhs375 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs690 bubbles. Tel: (0)54 309 6027. Book here. @parkhyattad

La Patrona

This scintillating selection of tacos and other timeless Mexican delights awaits you at La Patrona’s new Saturday brunch. From ribeye tacos to chicken pastor varieties, as well as the vegan pastor tacos made with jackfruit, the menu is diverse as you’d like it while retaining all the great original flavours. Each dish incorporates traditional Mexican spices and handmade tortillas, and you can savour them here seated amid detailed murals depicting Mexican history and culture.

La Patrona, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays noon to 6pm, Dhs99 house. Tel: 800 82267. lapatronauae.com

COYA Abu Dhabi

COYA knows your little ones are as passionate about a flavour fest as you are, and they’ve as such their Menu del Jefe set menu is a departure from your run-of-the-mill children’s menu. From child-friendly appetisers and enticing mains, to desserts and a choice of fresh juice or soft drink, this is an affordable option that doesn’t hold back on the flavour.

COYA, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, weekends 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs98, ages 5 to 12. Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

Amerigos

At Amerigos, you’ll be able to sample some of the best Mexican delights in Abu Dhabi. On Saturdays, that means getting a table at their El Brunch experience, which will have you diving into authentic Mexican flavours at this lively table-sharing concept featuring traditional dishes, which you groove to a live mix modern Latin tunes.

Amerigos, Park Inn by Radisson Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)55 594 2695. @amerigosyasisland