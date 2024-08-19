It’s set to be the largest food hall in the Middle East over 50 venues, a licensed bar, and live entertainment…

Foodies, get excited! A brand new food hall called Market Island has opened its doors in Dubai Festival City Mall. It is the largest food hall of its kind in the Middle East and is home to more than 50 diverse food outlets and restaurants.

Spanning the 70,000 square feet food hall, expect to tuck into food from several internationally acclaimed brands making their debut appearance in Dubai including Pasta Art, Nikkei Sushi, John Dory (opening soon) and Gelato Ado. Of course, you can expect to see other foodie favourites as well including Chef Eyad, Allo Beirut, Scarlet’s Bakery, Homer Lobster, and many more.

Whatever it is you’re craving, be it prime-cut meat to street food or a guilt-free sweet treat, you’re sure to find something at Market Island.

Though it hasn’t been announced yet, the market will also be home to the first licensed bar venue located inside a mall in the UAE. We’re keeping our eyes on the announcement, so stay tuned!

Besides all the great food options, Market Island will also host activities over the weekend, from Friday to Sunday featuring artists, DJs, weekend markets, and workshops for both adults and children.

Your dining experience takes place in a lively and green setting with light designs to accentuate the surroundings.

Commenting on the announcement, Hayssam Hajjar, Director Asset Management UAE, Al Futtaim Real Estate said, “We are excited to unveil The Market Island at Dubai Festival City Mall, marking a new era of culinary excellence in the heart of Dubai Festival City. Dubai has long been celebrated for its culinary diversity and innovation, and The Market Island embodies this spirit with its impressive lineup of international brands and luxurious culinary experiences, promising to elevate Dubai’s dining scene to unprecedented heights.”

We’re looking forward to visiting soon!

Market Island, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, Dubai, open daily, Mon to Thurs 10am to 12am, Fri to Sun 10am to 1am, m-island.space @market.island_uae

Images: Market Island