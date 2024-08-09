Save your dirhams…

Parking in Dubai Airports? DXB is coming to the rescue for travellers this summer as they will be able to park their car at the airport without feeling the burn in their wallet.

DXB shared a post on their official Instagram channel telling travellers that leaving their car at the airport ‘costs less than you think.’

Starting from August 15, 2024, travellers can park their car at DXB starting from as low as:

-Dhs100 for three days

-Dhs200 for seven days

-Dhs300 for 14 days

Usually, you will pay between Dhs300 to Dhs400 for just three days, so yes this is a deal worth considering.

The rates are valid all through summer until September 15, 2024, and the offer is valid on Terminal 1 Car Park B, Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.

You will have to nab your spot via this link here. Essentially, you will need to select your terminal, enter your travel details – arrival and departure, and ‘Get a quote’. Remember, you will only see the discounted prices from August 15, 2024.

You will see your parking options and once you’ve reviewed the best option for you, you can select and book your spot. You will need to fill in your details – name, email and mobile number, and car information.

Ensure your details especially your license plate number and email address are correct.

Once you have paid and accepted the terms and conditions, you will receive a confirmation in your inbox.

In other DXB news…

Dubai International (DXB) has welcomed a record-breaking 44.9 million guests in the first half of 2024, marking an eight per cent year-on-year increase.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), DXB’s top destination countries after India is Saudi Arabia with 3.7 million guests followed by the United Kingdom with 2.9 million guests and Pakistan with 2.3 million guests. Other significant markets include the United States (1.7 million guests), Russia (1.3 million), and Germany (1.3 million).

Images: DXB Instagram