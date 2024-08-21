Take note if you’re in the housing market right now…

The real estate market in Dubai continues to move at rapid pace, with rental and sale prices across the city steadily increasing post-pandemic.

And if you’re in the market to buy or rent in Dubai right now, take note: Property Finder has just released its latest data on the average prices of a one bedroom property across the city.

The data is based on the prices listed on Property Finder over the last three months, and also indicates whether it’s predominately villas or apartments you’ll get.

Renting in Dubai

As per the data, the most affordable areas to rent a one bedroom apartment right now are Jebel Ali (Dhs58,000 per year average), Deira (Dhs61,500), Dubai Silicon Oasis (Dhs61,999) and Town Square (Dhs65,000).

If you’re looking to rent in some of Dubai’s most popular areas, expect to pay Dhs75,000 per year to rent a one bedroom in JVC, Dhs90,000 in The Greens, Dhs110,000 in Dubai Marina, and Dhs130,000 in Downtown.

The most expensive areas to rent a one bedroom flat are Bluewaters, DIFC, and Umm Suqeim. Arabian Ranches and The Springs, where the minimum property size is two bedroom, you can expect to pay Dhs175,000 on average for one years’ rent.

Buying in Dubai

If you’re in the market to purchase a property in Dubai, one bedroom properties are most affordable in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Town Square, Al Barsha, Motor City, and Jebel Ali, where all average one beds come in at under Dhs1 million.

In Dubai Marina, the average one bedroom sells for Dhs1,650,000, you can expect to pay in the region of Dhs1,550,000 in Dubai Hills Estate, and Dhs2,250,000 is the average sale price of a one bedroom apartment in Downtown.

In Arabian Ranches and The Springs, where the minimum property size is two bedroom, you can expect to snap up a two-bedroom villa for Dhs2.9million and Dhs3.15 million respectively.

Source: Property Finder. All data accurate as of August 2024