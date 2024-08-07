Sponsored: The ultimate summer staycation deal…

If you’re looking for an escape from the harsh summer, look no further. Kempinski at Mall of the Emirates is offering the ultimate dreamy staycation. Find here, winter during the summertime and amazing offers for the best deal, specially for UAE residents.

At Kempinski, not only will you find the epitome of luxury and charm, but also exclusive access to the Mall of the Emirates via a seamless connection. Indulge in retail therapy from over 800 stores, savour delicious food at the restaurants or pamper yourself with a session at the Sensasia Stories Spa.

Receive up to 30 per cent off on your stay and up to Dhs500 dine-in credit per stay at any of the in-house restaurants*, as well as 20 per cent off on SENSASIA Spa treatments. Kids go free up to 12 years old. This is valid on stays booked for until September 30.

If you book Grand Deluxe rooms and above categories, you’ll receive another host of elevated benefits. Get complimentary access to the Executive Lounge when you book for Executive Grand Deluxe Room and above. Get two tickets to Ski Dubai when you book Grand Deluxe rooms and above categories.

To top it all off, get early check-in at 12pm and late check-out until 3pm subject to availability, as well as complimentary hands-free and Digital Concierge services.

Make the most of dining…

Sparkling Afternoon Tea at Aspen

Indulge in homemade savoury and sweet dishes paired with non-alcoholic bubbles and freshly brewed beverages, guided by the tea sommelier’s expertise at Dhs200 single and Dhs375 double from 1pm to 7pm, daily.

Flavors of the Levant at Olea

Available daily, from 12.30pm. The best of Arabian cuisine, including a spread of selection of cold mezze, hot mezze, a signature main course, and a traditional Arabic sweet at Dhs195 per set menu.

Tablas y Vinos at Salero

Tuck into grazing boards and bubbles at Salero. Sample a meticulously curated selection of premium Spanish cheeses and charcuterie, such as aged Manchego, Mahón, Tetilla and more, along with Cecina de León, a Spanish cured beef, quince jelly and accompaniments, all paired with the best grape wines. Dhs195 for one inclding a plate with assorted Spanish cheeses and beef Cecina and one glass of Marqués de Riscal Rioja.

Dhs350 for two including a platter with assorted Spanish cheeses and beef Cecina, one bottle of Marqués de Riscal Rioja. Available daily all day.

There is also weekly entertainment, with a singer or a guitarist from 8pm to 10.30pm, every Tuesday and Wednesday, and a singer or guitarist and Flamenco performance from 8pm to 10.30pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Movie magic…

Get a personalized cinema experience at Vox by Kempinski on the third floor. Dhs3,000 for three to 15 people any day for four hours. Dhs2,000 for two people any day for three hours. For a kids gathering, the session is three hours long with a maximum capacity of 12 to 15 people. All packages above include a choice of any movie showing now in Vox Cinemas, unlimited popcorn and soft drinks during the movie.

Terms and Conditions:

• Dhs200 F&B credit for bookings up to duplex ski chalet.

• Dhs500 F&B credit for Executive Tower Suite, Presidential Suite and 2 and 3 bedroom chalet bookings. Dining offer is available for Aspen by Kempinski, Salero Tapas and Bodega, Olea and Mosaic Chill.

• A valid UAE Residency ID is required at the time of check-in to avail of the offer.

• The rate is subject to a 10 per cent service charge, 5 per cent VAT, 7 per cent municipality fees, and 6 per cent Tourism fee per room per night.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Tel: (0) 4 341 0000, reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com, dining.moe@kempinski.com

For more hotel happenings please follow @kempinskidubai

Images: Supplied