While weekend ladies’ nights in Abu Dhabi might not be as popular as mid-week deals, that doesn’t mean they don’t exist. From free-flowing drinks without spending a dirham to discounted dinner, these are the best Saturday ladies’ nights to hit up in Abu Dhabi.

Atlon Bar & Bistro

The wallet-friendly deals happen daily at Atlon Bar & Bistro, with all-day happy hours, Sunday roasts for Dhs99, and . But the best parties are to be found on the weekend, when this bar quickly packs out with party people looking for the best Afrobeats, hip-hop and R&B tunes. On Saturdays, ladies can enjoy unlimited free drinks from 10pm to 12am without spending a dirham, or until 2am with the Dhs99 upgrade from 12pm to 2am. If you want to upgrade from house drinks to sparkling and cocktails, it’s Dhs99.

Atlon Bar & Bistro, Souk Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta, 10pm to 12am, Saturday. @atlonabudhabi

Murphy’s Sports Bar

At the frills-free Murphy’s Sports Bar, ladies’ night takes place from Friday to Sunday, where you and your crew can enjoy two complimentary drinks and 40 per cent off the menu of sports bar classics. If you’re into your sport, you can expect to be glued to all the live action on the array of screens dotted throughout the venue.

Murphy’s Sports Bar, Al Ghazal Golf Club, Airport Freezone Area, 8pm to 11pm, Saturday. Tel: (0)2 505 5023. @abudhabi.murphys

Up and Below

At this buzzy rooftop spot at WTC, there’s a brilliant drinks deal every Saturday night for ladies and gents. Whether you’re headed here post-brunch or just dropping by to kickstart your night out, perch up poolside for unlimited drinks from 7pm to 9pm for Dhs99.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 9pm, Saturday, Dhs99. @courtyardabudhabi

White Yas Island

Abu Dhabi’s last remaining super club, White throws open its doors every Friday and Saturday on Yas Island. On Saturday night, URBN is the night that draws the crowds, with all the latest commercial tunes on rotation from the resident DJs, and a ladies’ night offer of three drinks for Dhs100. If you’re looking to party hard, this is the place to go.

White Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 10pm onwards, Saturday, Dhs100. @whiteabudhabi