Just in: Dubai lands 5 new Michelin-Starred restaurants…

The Michelin inspectors have spoken for a third year and have just announced Dubai’s updated list of restaurant winners for 2024 as part of a prestigious awards ceremony in One&Only One Za’abeel on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

This year’s Michelin Guide features four 2 Michelin Star restaurants (an increase from three in 2023) and fifteen 1 Michelin Star Restaurants (an increase from 11 in 2023). Green Star recipients remained the same three, and a total of 18 Bib Gourmands were awarded, up from 17 last year. Four restaurants and culinary stars were recognised with Michelin Special Awards. A further 11 restaurants were Michelin Selected, taking the total up to 106.

Interestingly, there were once again no three Michelin Star restaurants.

Here is the list of Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai for 2024:

TWO MICHELIN STARS

New: Row on 45

Retained: Tresind Studio

Retained: Il Ristorante by Niko Romito

Retained: Stay by Yannick Alleno

ONE MICHELIN STAR

New: Smoked Room

New: Sagetsu by Tetsuya

New: La Dame De Pic

New: Orfali Bros

Retained: 11 Woodfire

Retained: Al Muntaha

Retained: Armani Ristorante

Retained: Avatara

Retained: Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Retained: Hakkasan

Retained: Hōseki

Retained: Moonrise

Retained: Ossiano

Retained: Tasca by Jose Avillez

Retained: Torno Subito

MICHELIN GREEN STAR

Retained: Boca

Retained: Teible

Retained: Lowe

BIB GOURMAND

Bib Gourmand recognises places offering great cooking at reasonable prices. For 2024, six new Dubai restaurants have made it onto the list, while three recipients from 2023, Brasserie Boulud, Fi’lia and Folly (no longer open), have been removed from the list. In total, there are now 18 Bib Gourmand restaurants in Dubai.

Here are the six new Bib Gourmand recipients for 2024: Berenjak, Duo Gastrobar (pictured above), Hoe Lee Kow, Konjiki Hototogisu, Reif Kushiyaki (Dubai Hills) and Revelry.

Here are all the restaurants that remained on the list: 21 Grams; 3Fils; Aamara; Al Khayma; Bait Maryam; Goldfish; Ibn Albahr; Indya by Vineet; Kinoya; REIF Japanese Kushiyaki (Dar Wasl); Shabestan; Teible.

MICHELIN SPECIAL AWARDS

Service Award 2024 – Apichaya Khomson, DuangDy by BO.LAN

Sommelier Award 2024 – Michael Mpofu, Celebrities by Mauro Colagreco

Young Chef Award 2024 – Jesus Lobato Suarez, Smoked Room

Opening of the Year 2024 – The Guild

MICHELIN SELECTED RESTAURANTS

Alongside the Michelin Starred restaurants, Bib Gourmands, Green Star and Michelin Special Awards, there’s 11 new restaurants joining the Michelin selected list, which will feature in the guide. These are: Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, Celebrities by Mauro Colagreco, Cinque, DuangDy by BO.LAN, Jara by Martin Berasategui, LPM, Qabu by Paco Morales, Riviera by Jean Imbert, StreetXO, TERO, The Guild.

The restaurants that have retained their place in the Michelin selected list are: 99 Sushi; Akira Back; Al Fanar; Al Mandaloun; Amazonico; Ariana’s Persian Kitchen; At.mosphere; Avli by tashas; Bombay Bungalow; Boca; Carnival by Tresind; CÉ LA VI; Chic Nonna; Cipriani; City Social; Clap; Coya; Demon Duck by Alvin Leung; Fi’lia, Fouquet’s; French Riviera; Hashi; Hutong; Il Borro; Indego by Vineet; Jaleo; Josette; Jun’s; L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon; Little Miss India; L’Olivo at Al Mahara; LOWE; La Mar; Masti; Mayabay; Mimi Kakushi; Milos; Mina Brasserie; Mott 32; Netsu; Ninive; Nobu; Pierchic; Pierre’s IT; Rhodes W1; Rockfish; RSVP; Ruya; Sea Fu; Shang Palace; Siraj; Sucre; Takahisa; Tan Cha; The Artisan; Tresind; Zuma.

About the Michelin ratings

On Thursday, July 4, Dubai’s top restaurants gathered at One&Only One Za’abeel to find out who has been awarded one Michelin Star (high-quality cooking, worth a stop), two Michelin Stars (excellent cooking, worth a detour), three Michelin Stars (exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey), and a Bib Gourmand (places offering great cooking at reasonable prices).

For more information, visit guide.michelin.com

Images: Social