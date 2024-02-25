A haute topic in the city’s homegrown dining scene…

Looking to try something different for your next dinner? Choosing between Dubai’s many new restaurants can be a chore, but sometimes a normal restaurant just doesn’t quite cut it.

Whether you’re a foodie on the hunt for the next best thing or looking to connect with new people in a unique setting, Dubai’s supper club scene is having a bit of a moment.

From authentic Palestinian food to soul-satisfying Indian delights, these underground restaurants all have one thing in common: a passion for really great food.

Here are 12 supper clubs in Dubai to eat your way through:

K’iin

K’iin is an underground dining experience that will take you on a journey through Mexico. Started by experienced chef Jonathan Colin, K’iin is an intimate, candlelit supper club where fine dining is made sociable. On the menu, guests can expect authentic Mexican dishes made modern including scallop Aguachile, beef tartare and Buñuelo de Viento, and grilled octopus ‘al pastor’. Bring a rumbling tummy and let chef Jonathan and his team do the rest.

Girl and the Goose

Bringing a taste of Nicaragua to Dubai, Girl and the Goose is an underground dining concept by self-taught chef Gabriela Chamorro. Serving elevated Nicaraguan gastronomy with a healthy twist, chef Gabriela’s passion lies in showing guests that “healthy food does not have to be boring”. This unique supper club experience combines elevated family recipes with chef Gabriela’s inspirations and stories from her travels around the world.

Moreish by K

Head chef and creator of Moreish by K, Kunwal Safdar, has become a well-known name in the Dubai food scene. From humble beginnings as a pandemic passion project, her zero-waste supper club has become one of the city’s most talked-about. The cuisine embodies her rich cultural background, fusing together flavours from the Emirates, Punjab and Persia. One of her signature items is her samosas, filled with beef, goat cheese, and acacia honey. These girl boss creations are something you cannot miss out on.

The CBF Express

Experience contemporary West African cuisine with the weekly supper club, The CBF Express. Taking place in Business Bay, chef Roseanne Orim started the supper club back in December 2022 to bring diverse cuisines and flavours from across the West Africa region to the UAE. With a new menu every quarter, current menu highlights include the seared mahi-mahi with yassa au poulet sauce, braised peppersoup beef short rib, and plantain olive oil bread.

Diner Modern

Chef Junior Nadje is the brains behind French supper club, Diner Modern. New to the city’s supper club scene, chef Junior is bringing his Michelin-level experience to foodies of Dubai with an intimate, six-course fine dining menu from grilled seabass with samajang paste & spinach cream to grilled Wagyu beef, mustard & capers juice with roasted cabbage. Come hungry, you won’t want to miss a bite.

ETT HEM by The Curry Bureau

ETT HEM by The Curry Bureau serves soul-satisfying food inspired by the coastal regions of India, with a big focus on Bombay. Behind The Curry Bureau is long-term Dubai resident and photographer Vikram Gawd, who started cooking at home for his friends before he was encouraged to start a supper club. Vikram also makes a mean Cornish pasty which foodies can order through online pasty shop, The Lunch Bureau.

Kuv’s Secret Supper Club

One of the city’s oldest supper clubs is helmed by architect-turned-chef, Kuv. Born in Bahrain, raised in London, and now in Dubai, Kuv is the founder of the supper club culture in the UAE and has a passion for various different cultures and cuisines, and connecting people through food. The menu is kept a secret until the night, but of course, Kuv’s will cater to those with specific dietary requirements.

Haus of Vo

Love South-East Asian food? You’ll want to check out Haus of Vo – “where haute cuisine meets avant-garde flair.” What started as a pandemic passion project by host Madame Vo has now turned into one of Dubai’s unmissable foodie experiences. With impressive views over Dubai and the soothing sounds of jazz and meaningful conversations, Madame Vo prepares a nine-course menu inspired by her Hong Kong, Vietnamese, and German roots. Enter as strangers, leave as friends.

Khalid Eats (Palestinian supper club)

After following his passion for cooking, Khalid Eats hosts an intimate Palestinian supper club that takes place at Mishkah, Al Quoz. Serving authentic Middle Eastern food in a contemporary setting, Khalid Eats supper club is a dining experience to watch.

Eye Heart Rabbit

Eye Heart Rabbit is a neighbourhood pop-up and modern Middle Eastern supper club by chef Jesse Blake. With a personal, cosy setting, Eye Heart Rabbit serves impeccable restaurant-quality food, from smoked hummus to fattoush, maintaining an exceptionally high standard dish after dish. You won’t regret a single second.

Savour to Taste

If you’re looking to host dinner in the comfort of your home or meet new people through the love of great food, look no further than Savour to Taste. Helmed by South African chef and wine consultant Scott, Savour To Taste is a world-class South African foodie experience from private chef’s table events to weekly eight-course supper clubs.

The Italian Supper

Who doesn’t love Italian food? The Italian Supper do dinner the Italian way, from supper clubs to private catering – you can even hire them to host a pizza pop-up in your backyard. Another example of a Dubai success story, chef Fabio and Flavio left their day jobs to pursue their passion and start their own supper club, The Italian Supper. Guests can expect homemade pasta, creamy risotto, authentic pizzas, and their unmissable pistachio tiramisu. That’s amore.

