Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in the coming months.

August

Five Iron

Get ready golfing bros and babes, massive American golf and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf is making its way to Dubai, opening on August 30. Five Iron Golf will be found at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and is set to be the flagship location, sprawling over 32,000 square feet. The venue will be complete with 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay will include Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Six of the bays will be equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology which will create a variety of sporting experiences. Five Iron Golf will also feature four bars, an outdoor bunker-themed bar, a nine-hole mini golf course and a VIP members-only lounge. Guests can also get involved indoors with a an indoor putting green, work pods, table games and gym.

Five Iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, opening August 30. @fiveirongolf.uae

September

African Queen

Exotic fine dining restaurant African Queen is opening its first outpost outside of Europe at J1 Beach. From the French Riviera, the cult-followed restaurant is inspired by French culture and African flavours. Guests can expect Chef Paludetto’s signature Mediterranean dishes, from truffle pizza cooked over a wood fire to traditional niçoise with tuna, as well as exotic cocktails in a casual atmosphere.

African Queen, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Almayass by the Sea

This family-run Armenian-Lebanese restaurant will transport guests back to 1966 Beirut with its seafood menu filled with mezze-style dishes, fresh ingredients, and fusion of flavours. Started in Beirut, it will be the brand’s second outpost in the UAE, currently open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi which was awarded a Michelin Bib-Gourmand last year.

Almayass by the Sea, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September.

Chouchou

Chouchou is described as the ‘first exclusive French beach house member’s club for Dubai’s avant-gardists and leaders’. Guests can tuck into delicious French dishes while listening to live artist performances and watching the sunset in a relaxing atmosphere. Bon appetit!

Chouchou, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September. @chouchou.dubai

Frou Frou

For a touch of chic Parisian brasserie Frou Frou will open its first international outpost at The Lana Promenande, shortly followed by Frou Frou Marbella. Guests can expect classic French-inspired dishes, including foie gras, black caviar, and a seafood display, as well as artisanal cheeses from a dedicated sommelier, pastries, and a multi-sensory cocktail menu. The contemporary space will boast two dining areas, an open kitchen, outdoor terrace, and wine room. Sounds magnifique.

Froufrou, The Lana Promenade, The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Business Bay. @frou.frou.dubai

Gatsby

Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open on Palm Jumeirah this September. Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment. So, dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, as this is sure to be a fabulous roaring twenties party you won’t want to miss…

Gatsby, West Side, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, opening September. @gatsby_dxb

Gigi Rigolatto

From the chic shores of St Tropez comes Gigi Rigolatto, landing at J1 Beach this September. A collaboration between concept creators Paris Society and Dubai’s very own Rikas Group, the 5,000 square metre beach club will feature an inviting pool and private beach, Mediterranean garden, two terraces, indoor restaurant, a Bellini bar, a pétanque court, kids’ circus and a charming concept store selling highly curated items. Bringing the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, Jumeirah, opening September. @gigi_beach_dubai

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano – which means Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. Its rustic-luxe aesthetic is found at its beach and jungle locations in Tulum, as well as a restaurant in Miami and a pop-up that comes to New York’s Govenor’s Island each summer. Gitano Dubai will be the brand’s fifth global location. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees will surround wooden tables, all of which will fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. On the menu, signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu await.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September. @gitano.dubai

Isabella’s

https://www.instagram.com/isabellas.ae/

https://www.instagram.com/isabellas.ae/

Jamavar

Hailing from London’s swanky Mayfair neighbourhood, upscale Indian restaurant Jamavar will open this September. Design-wise, expect a show-stopping, detail-led dining hall, bar and pretty outdoor terrace that ooze glamour and sophistication. On the menu, pan-Indian flavours will fuse traditional techniques with local ingredients, with dishes drawing inspiration from the Royal kitchens across Indian’s north, coast and southern states. At the helm will be culinary director Surender Mohan.

Jamavar, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai, opening September. @jamavardubai

Kaimana

For top notch food and cocktails by the sea, look no further than Kaimana. Meaning ‘spirit of the ocean’ in Polynesian, Kaimana will serve up a tropical Asian/Polynesian inspired menu, inventive cocktails, and an immersive beachfront experience.

Kaimana, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September. @kaimanabeachdubai

La Baia

Set to open this September, the chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s set to be a real sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. The beach club will sit pretty by its own poolside, so whether you’re dining in the restaurant or lounging poolside, it’s set to be one of the most glamourous spots to see and be seen when it opens later this year.

La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening September. @labaia.dubai

La Serre

La Serre’s story began in Dubai, with the French restaurant serving as a top choice for Downtown dining for a decade. While that La Serre is no longer, the beloved French restaurant is set to open at C2 in the coming months bringing back its Parisian-style flair, hearty dishes, and organic ingredients to Dubai foodies.

La Serre, C2, City Walk, opening soon. @laserreuae

LÚNICO

Vibey Spanish-Mediterranean restaurant LÚNICO will have you dancing all night long. Get ready to try traditional yet innovative dishes, eyebrow-raising cocktails, and vibrant toe-tapping beats. You’ll never want to leave…

LUNICO, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September. @lunico_ae

Meat The Fish

Beirut-born Mediterranean dining destination, Meat the Fish, is set to make its debut in Dubai, within the highly-anticipated Jumierah Marsa Al Arab hotel this September. From the team behind February 30 and The Theater – 7 Management – the Beirut-export, Meat the Fish, will be one of 10 new restaurants opening up inside the five-star resort. The casual dining spot is known for its stunning interiors, delicious Mediter-Asian cuisine, and warm Lebanese hospitality.

Meat the Fish, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, opening September. meatthefish.com

NAHATÉ

Taking over the entire third floor of Capital Club, NAHATÉ is self-described as a cosy and upscale spot, reminiscent of the sleek city pad of your most opulent friends. Oozing old-school, Gatsby glamour, it features a grand dining room, a sultry club for after-hours revelry, and a duo of private rooms, for the exclusive use of inner-circle members. Of the two private rooms, one will be an intimate cigar lounge, co-created with the iconic luxury watch brand, Jacob & Co. The world’s first J&Co space will seat up to 45 guests for diner or 90 standing for parties, and promises to be a lavish spot for private soirees, Gatsby-style.

NAHATE, Podium Level, Capital Club, Gate Village 8, DIFC, opening September. @nahate_dubai

Sakhalin

Opening its third outpost in J1 Beach later this year, Sakhalin is a Michelin-Star awarded restaurant from Moscow. The restaurant is renowned for its unique Mediterranean and Asian recipes using both local and Far Eastern products to create a memorable dining experience.

Sakhalin, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September. @sakhalin.dubai

Scalini Cucina

A young, dynamic evolution of the storied Italian restaurant in Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Scalini Cucina will open this autumn inside Dubai Mall on the first floor. Aesthetically, it will look and feel similar to the storied Italian restaurant, adorned in royal blue hues with colourful artworks and lemon trees dotted throughout. Scalini Cucina will welcome guests throughout the day to enjoy breakfast options including Italian classics like cornetto alfredo and arancini Siciliani, freshly baked artisanal breads and eggs cooked to preference. For all-day dining, expect Italian-style sandwiches as well as hearty classics including pizzas and signature pastas prepared in the famed Grana Padano Cheese Wheel.

Scalini Cucina, First Floor, Dubai Mall, opening September. @scalinicucina

Sirene by Gaia

Known and loved for putting upscale Greek cuisine on the Dubai culinary map, DIFC hotspot Gaia is expanding to the seas. In September, the creators of Gaia, Fundamental Hospitality, are set to open Sirene by Gaia. Set over 9,000 square metres, the spot will feature a duo of restaurants, up to 400 sun loungers dotted across the pool and beach, and a stunning seaside lounge. For sun-soaked soirees by day, stunning sundowners, and dazzling dinners after dark, it’s set to be a next-level day-to-night destination.

@sirenebygaia

The Spaniel

Traditional British brasserie, The Spaniel, offers a cosy space where you can enjoy the best of British flavours, including a classic Sunday roast, in the stunning surroundings of Bluewaters Island. With a licensed bar, a premium beer selection, and live sports, it’s the perfect spot for a laid-back family meal or a fun night out.

The Spaniel, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. @thespanieldxb

Tête à Tête

Described as a culinary destination where French indulgence meets Dubai glamour, Tête à Tête will open inside FIVE LUXE in the final quarter of the year. Joining the likes of high-energy Asian restaurant, Ronin; Barcelona’s renowned Paradiso bar, and Ibiza-born Playa Pacha, Tête à Tête is a swanky Monte Carlo-inspired bistro, where guests can dine on refined Southern French fare while enjoying the beautiful sea views.

Tête à Tête, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, JBR, opening September. @teteatetedubai

October

Bâoli

From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli – and it’s set to open in Dubai this September. Renowned for its haute cuisine and A-list guestlist, it’s set to bring a chic slice of the French Riviera to the city. A fusion of the vibrant spirit of South East Asia and the refined ambience of the French Riviera, Bâoli Dubai will be a day-to-night destination. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at one of the multiple bars or VIP lounges. Dining can be done at either the indoor restaurant – filled with lush, tropical interiors – or on the airy outdoor terrace backdropped by the Arabian Gulf. On the menu, expect French and Mediterranean flavours fused with East Asian techniques, so a bit of everything to please the global Dubai palate. The Dubai iteration of the famed Cannes hotspot will be operated by industry heavyweights Sunset Hospitality, also behind haute hangouts like Aura, Sushisamba, Drift and Signor Sassi.

Baoli Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening October. @baoli.dubai

Casa Amor

From the ultra chic shores of St Tropez, glitzy beach club and restaurant, Casa Amor, is set to open in Dubai this October. Renowned for being one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the French Riviera, the dreamy beach club is bringing its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to the pristine shores of the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. By day, beachgoers will be able enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar. Pure bliss. The menu features sharing-style dishes blending South of France flavors with subtle Latin influences, served in an inviting, warm, and unpretentious atmosphere, surrounded by palm trees, earthy textures, and summery light wood.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, opening October. @casaamordubai

Chipotle

Cult American fast-food chain Chipotle is coming to the UAE, with the first restaurant set to open at The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) this October. Famous for its fast yet fresh Mexican food, Chipotle’s menu consists of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads. Choose between toppings such as chicken, steak, braised beef, and vegetarian options including plant-based protein or guacamole and beans.

Chipotle, The Beach, JBR, Dubai. @chipotle.me

Dragonfly

One of three exciting new openings at The Lana Promenade, Dorchester Collection this winter, get ready for more fine dining, master mixology, and stunning skyline views at Dragonfly. Self-described as an elevated Izakaya, Dragonfly promises an immersive Japanese dining experience serving modern Asian-market inspired dishes and one of the widest selections of Japanese whisky and sake in the region.

Dragonfly, The Lana Promenade at Dorchester, Dorchester Collection, Business Bay, opening October. @dragonfly.dxb

Frantzén and Studio Frantzén

Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén will open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm later this year. Presenting two world-renowned restaurants inside one venue, the Nordic chef is set to open Studio Frantzén as well as a fine dining concept and the sibling to both three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore. The first concept, Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine with Asian influence in a relaxed yet immersive setting that will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience. Set inside Studio Frantzén will be FZN, a more intimate, fine-dining restaurant and a sibling of Stockholm’s famous three Michelin star concept, that currently ranks No.25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening October. @studiofrantzendubai

Gerbou

Set to open later this year in Nad Al Sheba is Gerbou, a sustainable, homegrown restaurant that celebrates Emirati cuisine and culture. Gerbou, which means welcome to my humble abode in Arabic, will see Atelier House Hospitality join forces with Tashkeel, a beloved beacon of arts and culture in the UAE. Housed in a renovated building from 1987, the restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, with all spaces designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants. On the terrace, Ghaf trees will offer dappled shade, for those dining alfresco during the day. Mirroring the look and feel, the menu promises to be a flight through Arab and Emirati flavours, with locally sourced, sustainable ingredients taking centre stage.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba, opening October. @gerbou

Mimi Mei Fair

Pairing elegant aesthetics with upscale Chinese cuisine, MiMi Mei Fair promises show-stopping interiors with details everywhere you look. Blending oriental glamour with an eclectic, modern aesthetic, trinkets, antiques and artifacts from owner Samyukta’s personal collection will dot the multi-room space. Ancient folklore tales and whimsical 1920s Shanghai will inspire a restaurant interior that’s designed to be photographed.

MiMi Mei Fair, Downtown Dubai, opening autumn 2024. @mimimeifair.ae

Ninive Beach

A seaside iteration of Dubai’s beloved Middle Eastern concept, Ninive, will further add to the culinary line-up at J1 Beach. While we don’t know much about Ninive Beach yet, we do know it will offer refreshed interpretations of its gorgeous Arabian-inspired fare and striking design at the new location. We can’t wait.

@ninivebeachdubai

O Beach

After years of planning, one of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, has finally announced its first-ever Dubai location and it’s set to open this winter. Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach Dubai will take over the space previously occupied by Andreea’s beach club, offering a sprawling 55,000 sqft of fun. With stunning views over the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, the space will feature a 4,000 sqft swimming pool, a sunset beach bar, a chic restaurant, a DJ booth, plush cabanas, a beachfront day bed area, and a VIP section. The official opening weekend will take place from Thursday October 24 until Sunday October 27. Bookings will open on Tuesday September 3 for those already signed up for the O Beach newsletter, with general bookings on sale from Wednesday September 4. Prices are still TBC.

O Beach, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, opening soon. @obeachdubai

Sexy Fish

With decor by Damien Hirst, an exclusive address in London’s Mayfair, and a celeb clientele that includes Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner, Sexy Fish is one of London’s most glittering restaurants – and it’s opening in Dubai. The avant-garde Asian restaurant, which specialises in Japanese cuisine in a high-octane environment, is set to open in Dubai this October. This will be the fourth brand of Sexy Fish, joining the original in London, plus Miami, and their newest opening, Manchester. Sexy Fish is known for its opulent and glamourous interiors, which is exactly what we can expect when the venue opens in Dubai.

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation Hub, DIFC, opening October. @sexyfish_dubai

Swingers

First announced last summer, London’s popular crazy golf venue, Swingers, is opening on Bluewaters Island later this year. Each Swingers venue is made to look and feel like an English country club, bringing nature indoors with plants and trees and windmill-themed golf courses. In Dubai, the super-sized 22,000 square foot venue will be set over two floors, and feature three fun-filled crazy golf courses. Each one will have a classic English theme: there will be a hot air balloon course, a waterwheel course and a clock tower course. So, get ready to challenge your mates over a bit of competitive fun. And new and exclusive to the Dubai venue will be a first-of-its-kind speakeasy, where you’ll be able to enjoy drinks in a private bar and a luxe crazy golf course, perfect for adding a VIP touch to a get-together with friends or private event.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening October. @swingers_uae

Timbuktu Market

An exciting addition to Dubai’s foodie scene, Timbuktu Market is set to debut this October in Two Towers, Barsha Heights. Inspired by London’s Borough Market, this two-storey street food venue will feature a mix of home-grown and international eateries, communal seating, a coffee shop, Motion Cycling fitness studio, and shops selling local produce. The line-up includes Dubai supper club sensations Panamericana, Haya’s Kitchen, and Moreish by K; local hidden gems Asian Street by Thai and neo-Filipino street food Kalye Juan; as well as renowned international concepts such as Gyoza Guys, McFly’s Chicken, Churros Garcia, and Sushi Amemiya.

Timbuktu Market, Two Towers, Barsha Heights. @timbuktu_market

Ushuaia

Ibiza icon Ushuaïa is opening at Dubai Harbour this October, with an unforgettable headline set from Calvin Harris on Saturday October 26. Unfortunately General Admission tickets sold out within minutes, but the venue have advised that they’re working on increasing capacity to release more tickets. A limited number of VIP tables have been added, and can be booked via platinumlist.net now.

November

BrewDog

Renowned Scottish brewer BrewDog is set to open its first craft beer bar (and undoubtably your favourite new local) in Dubai this year on Bluewaters Island. Known for its exceptional quality beers, including the record-breaking world’s strongest beer, Strength in Numbers at 57.8% ABV, BrewDog also stands out with its quirky and instantly recognisable branding,. Expect to be sipping on creative beer names such as Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane, and Wingman.

BrewDog, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. @brewdogofficial

China Tang

Get ready to get your fix of Cantonese fine dining at China Tang, opening soon at The Lana Promenade at Dorchester in Business Bay. It’s a fitting location for the Middle East’s first outpost of China Tang, with the original being housed in the iconic Dorchester Hotel in London. And you won’t have long to wait to check it out, as it’s set to open in the final quarter of the year. The upscale Cantonese restaurant is inspired by the art-deco era of 1930s Shanghai, and is known and loved for its classic Chinese and Cantonese dishes, as well as its signature Peking Duck, so we can’t wait to check out the menu at the brand’s upcoming Dubai venue.

China Tang, The Lana Promenade at Dorchester, Business Bay, opening November. @chinatangdxb

Duck & Waffle

London’s iconic restaurant Duck & Waffle is also making its way to the brand-new Innovation One tower in DIFC. Set to open this November, the London-born sensation will bring its playful take on comfort food, inventive cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere, to a sprawling 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the Burj Khalifa. Inside, guests will enjoy a 360-degree chef’s bar, an open kitchen, a greenhouse-inspired dining area, a perforated metal tree and lush greenery framing stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. The restaurant’s signature dish is–of course – duck and waffle – a decadent combination of crispy duck leg confit, fried duck egg, and mustard maple syrup.

Duck & Waffle, Innovation One, Concourse Level, DIFC, Dubai, opening November. @duckandwaffledubai

Hanu

Opening in the latter half of 2024 will be Hanu, an upscale new Korean restaurant from Sunset Hospitality, who are also behind Italian restaurant, Signor Sassi. Although we don’t know much about it yet, it’s set to be a family-friendly restaurant that serves contemporary Korean flavours in a traditional setting, with star Chef Moon, Sunset’s culinary director, at the helm.

Hanu, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q4.

Mr. Chow

The world-famous Chinese hotspot, Mr Chow is set to replace Indochine, which closed its doors last year after a four-year stint in DIFC’s Gate District, in DIFC. The Dubai outpost will be Mr Chow’s eighth restaurant worldwide and second outpost in the Middle East after opening its doors in Riyadh in the buzzing King Abdullah Financial District. Mr Chow is famed for its unforgettable dining experience including a daily handmade noodle show, Champagne trolley, and one of the best-prepared Beijing ducks in the world.

Mr Chow, Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC, opening soon. @mrchow

December

1920

New to DIFC from d.ream comes 1920, a 52nd floor bar at ICD Brookfield Place set to time travel you back 100 years. This gorgeous Art Deco bar will come with an array of luxurious event spaces, designed for both business and leisure. The beating heart will be a 78-seater bar with stunning city vistas, where guests can sip creative cocktails and vintage Champagne. On the design front, there’s a nod to soaring Manhattan skyscrapers and vintage glamour, creating a space that fuses all the best bits of both old and new.

1920, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening late 2024.

Bar des Prés

Already found in Paris and London’s Mayfair, Bar des Prés is helmed by star chef Cyril Lignac, and will debut later this year on the 51st floor of ICD Brookfield Place. A restaurant known for its inventive Franco and East Asian fusions, the menu will be packed with Lignac’s signature flair, pairing seasonal ingredients with traditional techniques. In a space that oozes Parisian grandeur in DIFC, expect to dine on a menu of dishes like green asparagus with caramelised miso; crunchy crab & avocado galette with madras and delicate sushi plates. The dessert menu, which pays homage to the chef’s training as a mastery pastry chef, looks set to be standout, with options like guanaja chocolate soufflé and pecan praline mille-feuille.

Bar Des Prés, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening late 2024.

Il Gattopardo

Inspired by its namesake novel, a sultry and frivolous ode to the glamour of the Italian Riviera awaits at Il Gattopardo. Chef Massimo Pasquarelli will lead the culinary brigade, presenting a menu of modern masterful Italian classics. Dishes to look forward to include gamberi, sicilian mazara prawns, and stracciatella agnolotti, alongside fresh flavourful seafood and decadent desserts. Welcoming diners to enjoy the charm and sophistication found in dazzling dining destinations Milan and Venice, the restaurant has a glamorous nostalgia to its aesthetic, inviting guests to embrace their own slice of La Dolce Vita over leisurely lunches, after-work aperitivo, and late-night date nights. After hours, an intimate lounge will come to life as the music is turned up and the lights are dimmed and resident DJs dictate the tempo.

Il Gattopardo, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, opening late 2024. TBC Crazy Horse A sizzling cabaret that’s been welcoming guests since the 1950s, it’s one of the hottest nightlife spots on the circuit in the French capital, and it’s sure to make an impact when it lands in Dubai. Although we don’t know exactly where Crazy Horse will open, we do know it will debut before the end of the year. If you’re not familiar with Crazy Horse Paris, the sultry dinner and a show venue is renowned for its dazzling dance shows, although we expect this to be toned down for the Dubai audience. Set against an intimate theatre-like space and housed in a former wine cellar in Paris, it’s adorned in varying shades of crimson, with lounge tables and spots at the bar all arranged to give the best views of the stage. Crazy Horse Dubai, location TBC. D’Lirio Replacing wine bar Oeno inside The Westin Mina Seyahi is D’lirio, a late-night concept from the hospitality heavyweights, Sunset Hospitality. Although we’re not sure what to expect from this new venue, we can expect it to open before the end of the year. D’Lirio, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh. @dliriodubai Girl and the Goose A notable figure in Dubai’s homegrown food scene is former-cabin-crew-turned-self-taught-chef, Gabriela Chamorro. Chef Gabriela saw her childhood dream come true when she began her underground dining experience, Girl and the Goose, inside her JBR apartment, four years ago. Since then, it’s become a supper club sensation with a cult following and an ever-growing waitlist. So much so, the Nicaraguan chef is now opening a permanent, licensed, restaurant in Business Bay, in partnership with Rosy Hospitality (the team behind Couqley). Girl and the Goose, Business Bay, Dubai. @girl.and.the.goose

KIGO

Another new opening in DIFC from Fundamental Hospitality is KIGO, a Japanese omakase restaurant. It will open in Four Seasons DIFC, adding to the hotel’s culinary array that already features Michael Mina’s Mina Brasserie and Luna Sky Bar.

Kigo, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village, opening late 2024.

