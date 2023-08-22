Great news for the city’s hospitality industry…

Dubai has been named seventh in the world’s top ten cities for foodies, alongside the likes of Venice, San Francisco, Tokyo, and Amsterdam.

Dubai boasts an incredible array of award-winning restaurants, some by critically-acclaimed chefs such as Heston Blumenthal and Yannick Alleno, and some beloved local restaurants that are redefining the city’s dining scene and achieving international success.

Compare The Market just announced its list of foodie hotspots around the world based on a number of factors including the number of Michelin Star restaurants, number of five-star restaurants, average cost of a meal, and number of vegetarian and gluten-free eateries.

Taking the top spot, Venice was named the best city in the world for foodies for its high number of vegetarian and gluten-free restaurants and abundance of Italian dining options from on-the-go pizza to candle-lit dinners.

Thanks to Dubai’s melting pot of cultures, the city has become a hugely diverse culinary capital where you can find every cuisine from around the globe.

Earlier this year, the Michelin Guide celebrated the city’s fine dining scene for a second year, awarding 3 two Michelin Star restaurants, 11 Michelin Star restaurants, three Green Stars, and 17 Bib-Gourmand restaurants.

According to the survey, Dubai also has the second-highest number of five-star restaurants and an impressive number of vegetarian and vegan restaurants.

Here is the full top ten list of foodie hotspots around the world:

Venice, Italy Prague, Czechia Amsterdam, Netherlands San Francisco, United States Milan, Italy Taipei, Taiwan Dubai, United Arab Emirates Tokyo, Japan Dublin, Ireland Budapest, Hungary

Coming soon…

Dubai is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, with new venues popping up all of the time.

Next month, renowned British chef Jason Atherton will open Row on 45, an inventive tasting menu concept at the Grovesnor House; the brains behind Michelin-starred restaurant, Bo.Lan, Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones will open DuangDy by Bo.Lan in The Link later this year; and fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén will open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm. Check out our full list of upcoming openings to get excited about here.

In Q1 2024, Dubai’s food scene is set to reach new heights with the addition of an exciting new food market called Timbuktu Market. Inspired by New York’s Chelsea Market, Timbuktu Market will be home to several different eateries under one roof, all of which will be brand-new concepts that don’t already have a physical presence in Dubai, including home chefs, bakers, pop-ups, supper clubs, and some international concepts.

For more information, visit: comparethemarket.com.au

Images: Social (@kinoya.ae, @tresindstudio, @dinnerbyhbdubai)