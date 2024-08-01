Sponsored: Super staycations are yours to win…

Savour, sip and win big with the Viya app this summer, because there are rewards to be enjoyed in more ways than one.

This August, when you dine at any five of Viya’s 25 participating outlets across Dubai Golf and in Abu Dhabi, all you collect stamps on the Viya app for a chance to win a luxurious staycation as well as Dhs50 worth of loyalty points.

When you spend only Dhs200 at each of these restaurants, you could win a staycation at Elara Villa Park Hyatt Dubai, inclusive of breakfast for 8 guests at Brasserie du Park, Park Hyatt Dubai – with the package worth a whopping Dhs8,000. Elara Villa Park Hyatt Dubai overlooks the golf course and includes 4 bedrooms, all with en-suite, private and temperature-controlled swimming pools, fully equipped kitchens, and dining and living areas.

But how?

If you’re wondering how to maximise your chances of making all of the above a reality, it’s simple. All you need to do is download the Viya app from the Play Store or the Apple Store and register.

And where?

We’re glad you asked. In Dubai, you’ll be eligible to win when you spend at a host of exciting venues, including: Boardwalk Dubai Creek Resort, QD’s Dubai Creek Resort, Ibn AlBahr, Dubai Creek Resort, Bussola Jumeirah Golf Estates, Crafty Fox Jumeirah Golf Estates, Kasturi Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jones the Grocer Emirates Golf Club, Spike Bar Emirates Golf Club, Bistrot Novanta Dubai, Zest One&Only the Palm, Asia Asia Palm Jumeirah, Kobeya Wasl Vita Mall & Marina, Horse & Hound, Al Habtoor Polo Resort, ENVY – Th8 Palm Beach Resort, Vignette Collection by IHG, Olive One&Only Royal Mirage, Ginger Moon, W Hotel, Dubai.

Done catching your breath after going over that list? Good, because there’s more.

For Abu Dhabi, your list of eligible venues is just as exciting. Dine at Acres Grill House in Yas Acres Golf, Crafty Fox at Yas Links, Hawksbill at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Éla Éla and Mr Moto on Yas Marina, Safina at Saadiyat Beach Club, Rosemary and Artisan Kitchen at Bab Al Qasr and of course, The Foundry at Southern Sun Abu Dhabi.

There’s so much to be enjoyed this summer on Viya, Dubai’s lifestyle rewards app. Download the app here, register, and rack up those points and prizes in no time, and also earn 10 per cent back on every spend with Viya, available at over 300 locations across the UAE and redeemable on dining, leisure, entertainment and much more.

@viyarewards. viyaaccess.com

Images: supplied