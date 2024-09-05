10 global dishes in Abu Dhabi for under Dhs50
Good food doesn’t need to be expensive…
If you aren’t the happiest that your summer travels are done and over for the year, fret not. What’s On is now bringing the world to you on a silver platter. Dine around the globe with signature dishes from Abu Dhabi’s finest, all for under Dhs50 each.
China
Restaurant: Din Tai Fung
Dish: Kung pao chicken
Price: Dhs44
This one is a must-visit spot for dim-sum lovers, and Chinese food enthusiasts in general. There are branches across the UAE, but you’ll want to arrive early (and hungry) to The Galleria on Al Maryah to get your fix in Abu Dhabi. The menu is filled with plenty of budget options, including steamed soup dumplings and lip-smacking wontons. Where this restaurant really impresses for those that are budget conscious, is with its trio of main dishes all under Dhs50. Among them, the kung pao chicken is a great place to start. With its origins in the southwestern Sichuan region, each bite of tender chicken is coated in spicy, peanut-infused stir fry.
Din Tai Fung, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 10.30pm daily. Tel: (0)2 446 7273. @dintaifungae
India
Restaurant: Zeera by Buddha Bar
Dish: Watermelon palak patta chaat
Price: Dhs50
A staple on the Yas Bay dining scene, Zeera by Buddha Bar is one of three excellent restaurants that make up Trilogy by Buddha Bar. It’s a modern interpretation of Indian dining, both in terms of style and cuisine, and pairs a soundtrack of exceptional flavours with wonderful Pier 71 views. In a restaurant adorned in regal shades of gold and ruby, guests dine on a modern Indian menu that consistently hits the high notes. Its setting and upscale offering mean you won’t find much in the Dhs50 and below bracket, but several flavourful chaats fit the bill. Order the watermelon palak patta chaat for a flavour explosion of sweet and spice salad, crispy spinach and fresh watermelon.
Zeera by Buddha Bar, Pier71, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, daily 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 601 1193. thetrilogybybuddhabar.com
Uzbekistan
Restaurant: Mercury Cafeteria
Dish: Uzbek plov with salad
Price: Dhs38
Rice, meats and veggies simmer in this quintessential Uzbek delight. You know a restaurant needs to be on your radar when it’s frequented by those that know the food, and regulars of the no-frills Mercury can attest to it being a hidden gem on the Eastern European dining scene. The restaurant has a cute, cozy interior with hues of peach, pink and white, making it feel welcoming and authentic. On the menu, expect an impressive variety of salads, traditional soups like shorva, okroshka and mastava, and even elaborate mains like lagman and rolled kebabs that are well under our Dhs50 ceiling. For authentic Uzbek flavours, order the Uzbek plov with salad. Often considered Uzbekistan’s national dish, this dish is prepared with long-grain rice, lamb chunks and veggies in a single pot and is a well-known feature at Uzbek celebrations.
Mercury Cafeteria, beside Russian Embassy, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi. 9.30am to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (0)2 676 7834. @uzmercury.rest
Peru
Restaurant: COYA
Dish: Wild mushroom ceviche
Price: Dhs50
Restaurants in Abu Dhabi don’t come much swankier than COYA, but even at this elegant Peruvian eatery at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, we’ve managed to find a dish that will fit in the Dhs50 budget. An internationally renowned restaurant inspired by vibrant Latin American culture, the focus is on serving up memorable and inventive flavours that caters to the senses beyond just taste. You can enjoy a famed Peruvian appetiser, the wild mushroom ceviche: a medley of crispy enoki mushrooms, shallots and jumbo corn – as well as the portobello mushroom skewers and the cucumber and apple salad – for under Dhs50 and still get an unforgettable taste of Peru. Just without the hassle of hopping on a transatlantic flight.
COYA, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, Mon to Thurs 12pm to 4.30pm and 6.30pm to 1am Fri and Sat 12pm to 4.30pm and6.30pm to 2am, Sun 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)2 306 7000. coyarestaurant.com
Lebanon
Restaurant: Stouff Beirut
Dish: Beetroot moutabbal
Price: Dhs32
Stouff Beirut, a Lebanese- Mediterranean open-fire kitchen on Level 4 of the WTC Mall, is all business when it comes to serving authentic Lebanese food, a palate this region is oh-so-familiar with. Stouff Beirut puts out an inspired selection of dishes that extend from Lebanon to the Mediterranean, and there’s a strong focus on charcoal-fired dishes that are cooked right in front of you in the expansive kitchen. The setting is just as authentic, with bright colours, vibrant tiles and verdant plants creating an inviting setting. One dish you won’t want to miss is their smoked eggplant moutabbal with pureed beetroot, a superfood in its own right. With a generous blend of yoghurt and tahini, this is the ideal summer delight for you and your crew.
Stouff Beirut, World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, Sat to Tues 12pm to 12:30am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)50 774 5834. stouffbeirut.com
Jamaica
Restaurant: West to West Kitchen
Dish: Curry goat wrap
Price: Dhs45
A cuisine that is enjoyed in many regions of the world, and that’s gained popularity with classics like
jerk chicken and sweet plantain, we know from experience that Jamaican food rarely disappoints. And West to West Kitchen on Salam Street’s great reviews for its authentic Caribbean and Sierra Leonean cuisine add more proof to the claim. All sections of the menu are pleasantly peppered with
affordable offerings, although we encourage you all to order the curry goat wrap, conveniently priced at well below the Dhs50 mark. This Caribbean classic is marinated and slow- cooked to melt-in-the-mouth perfection, with the signature Jamaican seasoning providing a lasting kick.
West to West Kitchen, Salam Street, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 10pm Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)2 671 9119. @westtowestkitchen
France
Restaurant: La Serre
Dish: Soupe à l’oignon
Price: Dhs49
Dubai-born La Serre is an oh-so-chic iteration of Parisienne dining. In Abu Dhabi, it’s located in Yas Mall, where guests are invited to dine, weather permitting, either on the beautiful alfresco terrace that centres around an ornate water feature, or inside a pretty restaurant, where sparkling chandeliers, ruby red furnishings and monochrome photographs add to the authentic French feel. There are plenty of homemade pastries and breads, all neatly displayed in a glass cabinet, that fall under the Dhs50 mark, which diners can either enjoy by dining in or picking up to go. But if you’re after a more extensive dining experience, you’ll want to kick things of with a dish the French are famed for in the way they are escargot or coq au vin: the French onion soup.
La Serre, Yas Mall, Yas Island, 8am to 10pm Sun to Thurs, 8am to 12am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)2 658 5835. laserre.com
Mexico
Restaurant: La Patrona
Dish: Gringa Pastor
Price: Dhs40
A superb selection of tacos and other timeless Mexican delights awaits you at La Patrona’s new Saturday brunch. From ribeye tacos to chicken pastor varieties, as well as the vegan pastor tacos made with jackfruit, the menu is diverse as you’d like it while retaining all the great original flavours. Each dish incorporates traditional Mexican spices and handmade tortillas, and you can savour them here seated amid detailed murals depicting Mexican history and culture.
La Patrona, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays noon to 6pm, Dhs99 house. Tel: 800 82267. lapatronauae.com
South East Asia
Restaurant: Mamafri
Dish: Hoisin crispy chicken bao
Price: Dhs46
While the cuisine at Mamafri in Sheikha Fatima Park transcends several countries, it deserves a mention for its excellent mastery of South East Asian flavours. Since opening just over a year ago, the Abu Dhabi outpost of Mamafri has hit the high notes thanks to its minimalistic, Instagram- friendly décor, and plentiful portion sizes. Order the hoisin crispy chicken bao (Dhs46), which is packed with chicken, kale and hoisin mayo. Beloved Mamafri’s bite-sized buns, a la White Castle sliders, are a must try for those that lean towards fast food chains.
Mamafri, Sheikha Fatima Park, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)2 666 3312. @lovemamafri
The Balkans
Restaurant: Kuzina 22
Dish: Burek
Price: Dhs 34
If Balkan gastronomy is what you fancy, this is the place to be in Abu Dhabi. Airy, well-lit and spacey, Kuzina 22 is a must-visit if you plan to take a walk along the emirate’s Mina Zayed development. Their menu rolls out numerous Balkan specialities like butter-fried gnocchi, cevapi (mincemeat kebabs), goulash and our dish of focus this month, the Burek, which is priced at under Dhs50 like most of their breakfast options, including lepinja and beef prosciutto. This traditional Balkan pastry comes with a flaky dough outer and an assortment of fillings, which here include spinach and cheese and mince meat.
Kuzina 22, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)55 145 6663. @kuzina22restaurant
Images: Supplied