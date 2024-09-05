From the UAE capital to Italy’s fashion capital…

Wizz Air will soon launch direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the Italian city of Milan, with daily flights beginning on June 2, 2025 and priced at as little as Dhs429.

The ultra-low cost airline adds the popular Italian city to its expanding list of in-demand travel destinations, with the maiden voyage set for Festa della Repubblica, or Italy’s Republic Day, next summer.

Wizz Air will operate its first Airbus A321XLR aircraft between Zayed International (AUH) and Milan Malpensa (MXP), with the cost-efficient aircraft offering passengers a supremely sustainable travel option.

Mere days ago, Wizz also announced it would begin flying to Chisinau, the Moldovan capital, and Cluj-Napoca, the northwestern Romanian city with three flights a week beginning October 28 to Chisinau and two a week to the Transylvanian capital, beginning October 2.

