Globetrotters, take note…

In case you thought the end of the summer months meant the end of your travel plans, here’s some news that will cheer you up on a Friday: Wizz Air, the ultra-low cost carrier based out of Abu Dhabi, has now introduced two new exciting travel destinations: Chisinau, the Moldovan capital, and Cluj-Napoca, the northwestern Romanian city and capital of Transylvania.

These affordable new travel destinations will be accessible via direct flights from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport (AUH), with flight’s between AUH and Chisinau operating on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from October 28, and flights between AUH and Cluj-Napoca on Wednesday and Saturday, beginning October 2.

Know more…

Chisinau is situated on Moldova’s Bic River, and the country’s economic and cultural hub is known for its vast green spaces, gastronomic delights, many lakes, vineyards, cathedrals and more. In Cluj-Napoca, you’ll be introduced to Romanian history, cultural finds including art galleries and theatres, and again, green spaces and cathedrals such as St. Michael’s church. The Transylvanian capital is also known for its many museums, for those in pursuit of a dose of history.

