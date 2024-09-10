Sponsored: Happy Birthday, Anantara The Palm!

This September, the wonderful Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort turns 11. That’s eleven years of luxury and fine hospitality and although it’s the resort’s birthday, in true Anantara style, it is gifting us to mark the milestone as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for being a part of their journey.

Here’s how the iconic Thai-inspired retreat is inviting you to join in on the celebrations.

Discounts on stays

To start, the resort is offering a special offer where guests can enjoy a whopping 40 per cent off at the Thai-inspired sanctuary. The discount is available on a room-only basis, bed and breakfast, or half-board rates. Prices begin from just Dhs559 per couple.

During your tranquil stay on the palm-fringed shoreline, you can dip your toes in one of the three sprawling temperature-controlled lagoons, or stroll along our pristine private beach. And the foodies have plenty of world-class dining options to pick from. If you’re booking a villa, you will get a complimentary long tail boat ride or a 60-minute massage for two.

Book between September 9 to 20, 2024 on anantara.com to avail of the offer

Discounts on dining, spa and recreational offers

During the celebrations, the resort is offering an 11 per cent discount at all their restaurants, including in-room dining. Looking to relax? You can also get an 11 per cent discount on all spa treatments.

Win exciting prizes

Feeling lucky? Head on over to the official Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort Instagram page – @anantaradubai and keep your eyes peeled for their stories for a chance to win some cool prizes.

It includes a two-night stay in a premier lagoon access room for two (half-board), a 60-minute massage for one, and a romantic designer dining experience for two.

Reflecting on the milestone, James Hewitson, the resort’s General Manager says, “Eleven years of unforgettable experiences wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our guests and the dedication of our team. We’re looking forward to welcoming you as we continue to create magical moments together.”

Happy Birthday, Anantara The Palm!

Anantara The Palm Resort, Palm Jumeirah (Crescent), Dubai, until Sept 20, Tel: (0)4 567 8888, @anantaradubai