Say hello to Peru…

If you live or work in the Media City area, then you will probably, much like us have very fond memories of what was once Q43, and then Baby Q.

But if you’re missing that after-work drinks spot that quickly turns into a delicious team dinner –Thankfully there is a gorgeous new Peruvian restaurant opening in Media City, taking their place.

Big boots to fill

3 of 12

Jato, meaning home in the Quechua language of Peru, will be the newest restaurant to enter the Media City space. The sophisticated Peruvian will be the latest talk of the tower, with the gorgeous backdrop of Dubai that we know and love.

A modern space that will keep us going with specially curated entertainment and live music. The menu will feature cocktails and bites that exude rich South American culture.

The exact opening date is not set yet but we’re aiming for october.

Other grand openings

Just this October we have plenty of incredible new openings happening across the city:

Traditional British brasserie, The Spaniel, offers a cosy space where you can enjoy the best of British flavours, including a classic Sunday roast, in the stunning surroundings of Bluewaters Island. Opening September.

Cult American fast-food chain Chipotle is coming to the UAE, with the first restaurant set to open at The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) this October. Famous for its fast yet fresh Mexican food, Chipotle’s menu consists of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads.

This October, The Lighthouse will open a new licensed eatery in Dubai Hills, serving as a more upscale sister restaurant to the original in D3. Promising a self-described ‘elevated dining and social experience’, guests will be able to grab a drink in the bar, where you’ll find a mix of high tables and cosy lounges; or opt for a full restaurant experience, where a selection of Mediterranean-style dishes will be paired with an exclusive cocktail menu.

Jato, Level 43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, opening October. @jatodxb