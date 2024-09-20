Get moving to a different beat…

Hear those cool beats at a Dubai Metro station? No, it isn’t a fellow passenger’s ejected headphones – it’s the Dubai Metro Music Festival. And it is returning for a fourth edition this week to help celebrate the Dubai Metro’s 15th birthday.

The Dubai Metro Music Festival will take place from September 21 to 27, 2024 at five Dubai Metro stations. Organised by Brand Dubai in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), metro users can expect to hear from different musicians representing a range of musical genres.

The performances start at 5pm – perfect if you’re heading home from work by the metro). If you’re avoiding rush hour, you can still catch a performance or two as they go on until 10pm.

During the week, the performances will be on a rotation basis across the five stations, so you’ll see and hear something new every day.

Here are all the musical details

The toe-tapping music can be heard across five bustling metro stations – Dubai Mall, Mall of Emirates, Bur Juman, DMCC and Union.

A total of 20 musicians from the UAE and across the world will be performing, showcasing their talents across a range of instruments, genres and styles. This includes the qanun – a string instrument, keyboards, drums, violin, piano, marimba and more.

This edition, the musical performances will even take place inside the Dubai Metro cabins. Commuters will also enjoy beatboxing performances, a puppet show with live music, and a drumming set with light effects. This year even features children, including a unique drumming show, a piano performance by a 14-year-old Emirati boy with autism, and a nine-year-old prodigy on the Qanun.

For more musical performances taking place across the city, visit this link here and for all news regarding the Dubai Metro, visit this link here.

brandubai.ae

Images: Brand Dubai