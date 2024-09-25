Both will open at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island before the end of the year…

Abu Dhabi’s restaurant scene is getting two sleek slices of New York cool later this year, as W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is set to welcome two new restaurants from the big apple.

The Yas Island hotel will see the arrival of Brooklyn Chop House, which serves up steakhouse classics and Asian dishes; and Pappas, a lively Greek restaurant that pairs authentic fare with sparkler shows and lively music. Both are slated to open this December.

The arrival of a permanent Brooklyn Chop House in Abu Dhabi follows the brand’s first pop-up at the hotel during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2022.

When it opens at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island in December, Brooklyn Chop House will serve up its signature favourites that have made the brand famous in New York: dim sum and dry aged chops. The duo of locations in NYC are also known for cocktail trees, gourmet burgers, and super-sized plates of noodles, all of which we hope we’ll find on the Abu Dhabi menu.

At Pappas, Abu Dhabi diners can look forward to living in their very own version of Mamma Mia, with a menu of traditional Greek eats paired with live music and entertainment. .

After dinner, the original in New York becomes quite the party hotspot for dancing until the early hours, so we’re hopeful for a similar vibe at Pappas in Abu Dhabi. They even have Greek cooking class parties – so bookmark that for a fun-filled night out in the capital later this year.

Brooklyn Chop House and Pappas, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, opening December 2024. @wabudhabi