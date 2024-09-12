Marvellous Mesopotamian flavours are yours to savour here…

From the owners of Yas Bay’s, and Dubai’s hugely successful ramen revelation Daikan, comes Hanar. The brand-new restaurant, now open on Yas Bay Waterfront facing what will soon be a brand-new beach, brings marvellous Mesopotamian flavours, amazing Anatolian ingredients and everything in between. More on that in our Menu section.

Look and feel

Hanar, in Kurdish, translates to ‘pomegranate’ – and that is exactly what you envision when you walk into this beachfront eat. Hues of deep, almost ruby-like red dominate the space and décor, pleasing on the eye and evident from the moment you spot their sign out front. Their wall art speaks volumes about Hanar’s cultural identity, while the candle-lit interiors add a classy touch when the sun goes down, bringing a more fine dining-esque feel to the space. Sport lovers will be pleasantly surprised by an arrangement of cricket balls on their tables, and impressed with how well it all flows with the aesthetic of the restaurant. Embrace chairs and Kaishi lamps are only a couple of Hanar’s unique touches, while a timeless wood finish effortlessly blends class and a casual feel.

Menu

Hanar’s menu packs some traditional favourites with a unique spin, which don’t compromise on nostalgia-inducing ingredients or premium quality.

For starters, we get the Hummus Wagyu with flat bread (Dhs62), light, yet flavourful and a great start for what’s to come. Blend your love for a traditional mezze with the richness of wagyu beef in this opener, before you proceed to a plentiful portion of the lamb chops (Dhs195). This lamb is unlike any other we’ve tried, subtly flavoured and cooked to perfection. As multiple diners, we decide to indulge a little more and order the Adana Kabab (Dhs85), grilled, smoky and reminiscent of a food tour deep in Turkiye – these are our pick from our dining experience. Seafood fans that we are, we also get the king prawns (Dhs150), fresh, buttered and full of oceanic flavour. For beverages, the Marmara Sunset (Dhs48) is the perfect mocktail to combat this summer evening, but this licensed venue also stocks a great selection of cocktails, wines and sparkling.

Vision

Their enthusiastic team gives us a feel of how the location will bring more to customers, with the impending launch of Yas Bay’s new beachfront area. They take us through a visual of cooler months and outdoor seating, facing the bay – with the unmistakable flavours of Hanar playing the perfect host. We can’t wait to see it all unfold.

What’s On verdict: When it’s showtime at the Etihad Arena, hop on a buggy before you have your encore at Hanar.

Hanar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (0)52 985 2564. @hanar_restaurant