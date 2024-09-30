Sponsored: Get to planning…

Summer may be over and while you might be at your desk getting ready to dive into the busy season, there’s no harm in planning your next vacation. And there’s no better time than now to do so because of the Air Arabia Biggest Seat Sale.

Over 500,000 seats across the airline’s entire network will go on sale, and you can enjoy one high up in the sky for a starting price of just Dhs129 for a one-way ticket.

You only have until October 20, 2024, to book, and your travel dates need to be valid from March 1, 2025, to October 25, 2025, for you to avail of the cool deal.

You can choose your departure from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah or Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE. And if you’re curious as to your possible destinations, there are plenty of choices to suit a variety of travellers.

There’s Athens – one of the world’s oldest cities in Greece, picture-perfect island – Male in The Maldives, historic Warsaw in Poland, fashion capital Milan in Italy, vibrant Colombo in Sri Lanka and so many more.

Want to book? Once you’ve told the exciting news to your friends and you have decided where you want to travel to, head to airarabia.com to book your seats. Remember, this is an early bird promo, so your travel plans must fall between March 1, 2025, to October 25, 2025. Be quick about it though, because you only have a limited number of seats and there are good chances it could sell out fast.

See you at the airport!

For more information, visit airarabia.com or @airarabiagroup

Images: Supplied by Air Arabia