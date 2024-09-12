Hello, weekend…

This weekend is shaping up to be wonderful in Dubai. We have plenty of incredible performances taking place across the city, every night this week. So if you’re in the partying mood then you’re in the right place – otherwise, the little ones can enjoy workshops, or even dining for free. The city is your oyster, have a fantastic weekend.

Here are the best things to do in Dubai this weekend

Friday, September 13

Trey Songz live at Blu

R&B singer and songwriter Trey Songz has been making his rounds through Dubai’s biggest nightclubs and hangout spots in the last few seasons, but this weekend he is back with a bang, taking on Blu Dubai.

Trey Songz at Blu Dubai, V-Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Fri Sept 13. Bookings via WhatsApp: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

Apolyptica

This one’s for heavy metal music fans. Finnish band Apolyptica are heading to Dubai this September bringing their Plays Metallica Vol.2 tour to The Agenda. The tribute ensemble is known for its unmatched stage presence and energy, and you can jam along on September 13. Tickets start from Dhs299 and can be purchased here.

The Agenda, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Sept 13, ticket prices from Dhs299, Tel: (0)4 580 9159, @agendadubai

Enrique Iglesias at Coca-Cola Arena

The Spanish music star is returning to Dubai for a one-night gig at the Coca-Cola Arena on September 13. The Hero singer is one of the most listened-to artists of all time, with a collective stream count of 40 billion across all platforms. He’s performed in Dubai several times, most recently at the New Year’s Eve party at Nammos in 2022/23 and The Pointe in 2018. Prices for his performance start from Dhs299, and you can purchase your tickets here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Sept 13, ticket prices from Dhs299, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Kids eat free at Jones

Make Fridays a fun family affair at Jones the Grocer, where kids eat free every Friday from 12pm at select branches! With each paying adult ordering any main dish, children under 12 can enjoy a complimentary meal from the kids’ menu, featuring favorites like Australian Wagyu meatballs, kids’ rigatoni, Jones junior burger, crispy chicken mayo burger, and classic fish and chips.

Jones the Grocer, Al Manara, every Friday, 12pm onwards. Kids under 12 dine free with a paying adult purchasing a main dish. @jonesthegrocer

Saturday, September 14

Fancy a cute pizza workshop at Mint?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MINT Concept UAE (@mint_concept_ae)



Mint in City Walk is introducing monthly pizza-making workshops for children. Perfect for young aspiring chefs or just for some fun, these workshops will take place in Mint’s newly opened kids’ dine and play area. The first session kicks off on September 14 at 4pm, featuring a fun pizza-making class where kids can create their own octopus-themed pizzas. Each class lasts one and a half hours and is designed for children up to 12 years old, with space for 10 kids per session, so make sure to book.

MINT, City Walk, from Sept 14, 4pm, Dhs150 with apron, Dhs100 without. Tel: (0)50 344 1109, @mint_concept_ae

A brand new afternoon tea

Peacock Alley at Waldorf Astoria DIFC is unveiling a new afternoon tea experience called “Meet me at the Clock.” Treat yourself to gourmet delicacies such as caviar, foie gras, and a delectable selection of desserts, including strawberry and rose cake, mango cheesecake, and pistachio raspberry treats. Of course, no afternoon tea would be complete without an array of freshly baked scones.

Waldorf Astoria DIFC, starting Sept 14, 1pm to 6pm, Dhs225 per person, Dhs325 with a glass of bubbly. @peacockalley.difc

Seafood, see food

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is setting the stage for a spectacular Seafood Night at its all-day dining venue, Mowsem. Starting September 14, every Saturday from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, indulge in an extensive seafood feast featuring the freshest catches prepared by Chef Alyanna Samodio and her team. Highlights include Salt Dough Baked Queen Fish, Grilled Lemongrass Lobster Tail, and Baked Salmon with Saffron Sauce.

Mowsem, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, every Saturday from Sept 14, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs225 per person for seafood buffet. Add 2 hours of unlimited house pouring for an extra Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 230 0073

DJ Darque at Oche

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oche Dubai (@ochedubai)

Experience the electrifying beats of DJ Darque as he graces Oche at Dubai Mall Fountain Views for a one-night-only performance on September 14. Famed for his fusion of traditional African rhythms and modern electronic sounds, Darque’s collaboration with stars like Black Coffee and Shimza has made him a must-see. With tracks like This Is Africa, his deep, emotive groove promises an unforgettable night.

Oche, Dubai Mall Fountain Views, Sept 14, from 8pm onwards, Free entry. @ochedubai

Sunday, September 15

ArrDee live at Blu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLU DUBAI (@clubbludubai)

Mark your calendars for an epic night as grime artist ArrDee celebrates his birthday with a live performance at BLU Dubai. You will know the Drill artist for tracks that made him famous including Come & Go and Oliver Twist.

ArrDee at Blu Dubai, V-Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Fri Sept 13. Bookings via WhatsApp: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mexican’s Collective (@themexicanscollective)

Join our favourite crew at Lila Molino for an unforgettable evening of art, traditional Mexican cuisine, and vibrant folkloric dances. Starting at 5 pm, immerse yourself in the rich culture of Mexico. Enjoy captivating art exhibits, savor a delicious set menu with beverages, and be entertained by lively traditional performances. Don’t forget to wear your red, white, and green attire to celebrate in style.

LiLa Molino + cafe, Alserkal Avenue, Sept 15, 5pm, Dhs150 per person (set menu and beverage). @lilamolino

Mastering the art of Gin

Unwind after work with a Gin Masterclass at Ginter Bar, where you can explore the world of gin guided by expert mixologists. Home to Dubai’s largest collection of 67 gin varieties, Ginter Bar offers a chic setting with retro furniture, soft music, and stunning marina views. Enjoy a masterclass paired with a curated selection of gourmet nibbles.

Ginter Bar, Ground Floor, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Sunday, 4pm to 11pm, Dhs299 per person. Tel: (0)4 446 6788

Images: Supplied and Getty