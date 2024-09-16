The perfect amount of time for a mini break…

We may be three-quarters of the way through the year now but – it’s a comforting thought that there are still a few public holidays left for us to look forward to at the back end of 2024.

We’re speaking specifically here about the celebration formally known as National Day, now referred to as Union Day. The UAE Cabinet resolution which sets the calendar for public and private holidays in the country, made provision for two days of holiday to mark the occasion, falling on December 2 and 3, which is a Monday and Tuesday. Meaning, for those that have weekends off (sorry service industry), there will be a four-day weekend.

One of the days within the break can likely be attributed to Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day). It’s observed every year in the UAE on November 30, with a minute’s silence at 11.30am, honouring those who have sacrificed their lives for the country. In recent years, a holiday has traditionally been given on the following day, December 1. Although 2023, was a notable exception, despite falling on a Friday.

And if you want to get a head start on booking up those 2025 holidays, the UAE Cabinet has recently dropped the full list for next year. Some of the Gregorian Calendar dates are of course dependent on moon sighting for their equivalence to the Islamic Calendar, but they’re all there.

The resolution laying out the holiday dates, also included an authorisation for local governments to approve official holidays not currently mentioned, for government departments and institutions.

Images: Getty