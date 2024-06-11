There’s a world of wonder on our doorstep…

With thoughts of summer holidays seeping into our collective consciousness, bathed in the soothing scent of sunscreen, and financial recklessness, it felt like the perfect time to put together a list of some of the most inspiring, gawk-worthy landmarks within easy reach of the UAE. These are some of the most beautiful natural and manmade places within a five hour flight of the UAE.

Please note that it’s important to double-check all visa requirements for your particular nationality and destination ahead of booking any travel.

The Nabataean Carvings of Hegra, Saudi Arabia

3 of 12

How to get there: Flydubai gets you to AlUla non-stop in three hours

The visa situation: Most UAE residents can now apply for a Saudi eVisa

There are many reasons to pay Saudi’s culture and heritage gem, AlUla a visit. The art installations, festivals and trust-fund-luxury hotels, are all worthwhile distractions, but the main event is these incomprehensibly ornate rock carvings at Hegra. Hewn from a solid rock face with eerie laser precision, the tombs are the work of Nabataean artisans from the First Century AD. Not only are the structures’ straight lines, decorative column heads, and archways rendered in exquisite detail, but they’ve weathered two millennia’s worth of desert erosion. They stir up dormant emotions, imagined stories and renewed feelings of shame for our own wonky, DIY projects.

The Fiery Hell Gates of Turkmenistan

How to get there: Flydubai gets you to Ashgabat non-stop in two and a half hours. There’s then a three-hour bus ride to Darvaza.

The visa situation: Most passport holders will need to apply for a visa in advance, as well as securing a letter of invitation.

The Gates of Hell AKA The Shining of Karakum, and less dramatically, AKA The Darvaza gas crater – are some of the first names on the team sheet for those who like their landmarks with a dash of apocalyptic heraldry. You won’t find any winged, flaming-sword-swinging emissaries of the Upside Down (correct at time of writing) pouring out through the portal though, there’s actually a rather mundane explanation for the end of days pyro display. It’s a collapsed crater sitting on top of a natural gas field, with venting fires around the rim. Who’s joining us for a forbidden toasted marshmallow?

The Underground Cities of Cappadocia, Turkey

How to get there: there are multiple options to get from the UAE to Istanbul direct (in less than 5 hours). Once there you can either get a flight (1.5 hours) into Cappadocia, bus/train (12 hours) or a scenic leisurely self-drive (around 8 hours).

The visa situation: most countries can apply for an eVisa.

There is plenty of wonder to witness in the more famous and decidedly more cosmopolitan Istanbul. But for those that collect cultural and unorthodox travel experiences like totemic Infinity Stones, Cappadocia is a destination you cannot afford to miss. A land of mountains and meandering plains – explorer types can uncover a treasure trove of natural wonders, early Christian monasteries, hot air balloon safaris, and underground cities. There are entire, multi-level subterranean villages – built from around 370 BCE where the Antolians of the time sheltered from marauding hordes.

The Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt

How to get there: multiple airlines service the route between the UAE and Cairo direct in less than 4 hours.

The visa situation: Egypt requires that eligible individuals either apply for an eVisa, visa on arrival or more formal tourist visa – which one you’ll need, depends on your passport.

The only surviving member of the original band of Seven World Wonders, the Great Pyramid of Giza is shrouded in mystery, intrigue and *to camera* aliens. Ok so the balance of evidence suggests that this 4,500-year-old plus plus stone tomb probably wasn’t built by space masons – but there’s still a lot we can’t explain. Notably, exactly how the 2.3 million large limestone blocks that comprise it were moved and slotted together with such precision. Some commentators have also questioned its attribution to pharaoh Khufu, there’s dispute over the structure’s true age, and anyone that’s spent even a few hours down the rabbit hole of alternative history will know that there is a lot of maths in the engineering that really doesn’t add up. All of which is why, it continues to capture the world’s wonderment.

The Dragon Blood Trees of Socotra, Yemen

How to get there: Air Arabia offer a direct flight between Abu Dhabi and Socotra twice a week. It takes around two hours but you’ll need to book through a travel agent. Other indirect options are available.

The visa situation: you will need to pick up a visa in advance. Your travel agent should also be able to help with this.

All very Game of Thrones sounding, isn’t it? Appropriate really because the surreal vistas of this Yemeni island are a bit Westerosi themselves. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a veritable wonderland of bizarre endemic species including the Dragon Blood Tree or Dracaena cinnabari. The article of flora, which looks suspiciously like something Salvador Dali might have invented, takes its name from the crimson colour of its sap, and not because of any Targaryens that may or may not be living there.

The Rose Rock City of Petra, Jordan

How to get there: Wizz Air goes to Amman direct from Abu Dhabi, Emirates direct from Dubai. The flight time is around three-hours. You can get a bus/private transfer from Amman to Petra, it takes around three hours – but we’d recommend taking a tour.

The visa situation: Some nationalities can get a visa on arrival, others (such as citizens of GCC countries) can travel visa-free, and others must apply for a visa online. You can check the requirements for your passport online.

Petra is another spellbinding example of architectural majesty from those ancient masters of grand design, the Nabataeans. Within the 2,300-year-old city Siq you’ll find tombs and lofty sacrificial altars but the most impressive structure is undoubtedly, the still immaculately preserved Treasury or Al Khazneh. It had a starring role in the climactic scenes of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and was elected to be one of the New Seven Wonders of the World – because of course it was. And since you’re going that way, we highly recommend you tag on trips to see Jordan’s other wonders – the Dead Sea and Wadi Rum.

The Taj Mahal of Agra, India

How to get there: there are currently no direct flights to Agra, so it’s either indirect or a direct flight into Delhi (around 3 hours) followed by train, bus or car.

The visa situation: most nationalities are able, and obliged, to acquire an eVisa.

This world-renowned white marble mausoleum was ordered for construction in 1631 by the Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan as a tomb for his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. As gestures of undying love – Shah set the bar pretty high, and it’s something that weighs heavily every time I embark on the last-minute trawl of flower delivery services on February 14. It’s also been awarded New Wonder of the World status. Whilst in Agra, smart sojourners should consider extending their trip by touring the full Golden Triangle – which also includes the timeless beauty of Pink City, Jaipur and the bustling, culture-steeped capital of New Delhi.

The Lion Rock of Sigiriya, Sri Lanka

How to get there: Fly Dubai can get you into Colombo for around Dhs1,250 non stop. We’d recommend booking Sigiriya as part of a tour through a travel agent.

The visa situation: eVisas make travel to Sri Lanka easy.

A soaring granite fang piercing through dense tropical forest, the ancient capital of the storied lands it ruled over, 5,000 years worth of human history, ornate carvings, a giant hewn-lion entrance and enthralling frescos – Sigiriya can never be dismissed as ‘just a big rock’. Those that make their way to the summit can marvel over the stunning gardens, Lion Gate, mirror wall, and series of palace ruins. The view isn’t half bad either.

The Wildebeest Migration of the Masai Mara, Kenya

How to get there: you can make the journey between the UAE and Nairobi with Emirates, Kenyan Airways and Air Arabia. It’s around five hours flight time.

The visa situation: As part of a bid to boost their already bouyant tourism industry, this stuning East African country recently opened up its borders by dropping its visa requirements. You’ll still have to apply for an ‘Electronic Travel Authorisation’ ahead of time (there is only one official website that can process the service for you, etakenya.go.ke), but the whole process has been dramatically streamlined and is open to almost all travellers (including UAE residents).

Africa, the cradle of human civilisation, is home to some big geography and big animals, in fact it’s one of the few places you can still see ‘The Big Five’ (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and African buffalo) in the same spot. Kenya’s Masai Mara is a sprawling swathe of African Savanna and is recognised as one of the best places for seeing these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat. But it’s not the only wild Kenyan bucket list tick that should be on your travel radar. Twice yearly (July to August, October to November) the wildebeest migration sees a band of plucky herbivores cruise through plains, past hunting parties of lions and cheetahs and through crocodile-infested rivers. Watch it from the safety of a safari truck, or the basket of a hot air balloon – along with grazing herds of zebra, giraffes and hippos. It’s the circle… The circle of life (in full 4k HD).

The Great Mornes of Mahe, Seychelles

How to get there: Emirates flies to Mahe direct in 4.5 hours

The visa situation: residents of the UAE can get a visa on arrival, but you will need to fill in an immigration form in advance.

The Seychellois National Park, found on Mahe the main island of Seychelles, is a Pandoran wonderland. Characterised by lush tropical canopies and the island’s own natural skyscrapers – Mornes. Take the high road for jungle-bound exploration of the verdant Jurassic Park peaks, whose contours come complete with giant reptiles (though these ones, Aldabra tortoises, are on a strictly vegan diet). Or opt for the low road, tracing crystal coastlines by kayak or mask-and-flipper.