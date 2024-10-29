Starting this week…

This year the UAE will celebrate its 53rd Union Day (formally National Day) and on this, more than half-century, milestone – the festivities attached to the occasion will last a whole month.

3 of 12

It’s all down to the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, announced by Brand Dubai – and will take place between UAE Flag Day and the 53rd Union Day, from November 3 to December 2. The events calendar has been curated with an aim to dazzle, excite and wave the banner of UAE heritage high and proud. It pays homage to UAE founding fathers – Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, their world-changing vision and cooperation in forming the union.

But what sort of activities can we look forward to?

UAE Flag Garden

It’s a stirring sight, this stretch of Jumeirah beach (close to Burj Al Arab) handed over to several thousand sand-planted UAE flags. This year marks the 11th anniversary of Flag Garden, which returns with wind-billowed fabric, the art of sovereignty, and plenty of patriotic selfie opportunities.

Fireworks

The list of confirmed locations for Union Day sky pyro currently extends to JBR Beach, Al Seef, Hatta, and Dubai Festival City Mall.

Markets and food festivals

And you can’t have a proper celebration without party food right. But this is Dubai, so don’t expect jelly and ice cream. Maybe caviar ice cream, and gold flecked jelly – but you’ll be able to see and sample for yourself at a special edition of the Beach Canteen, Ripe Market, and Winter Wonderland.

Concerts

There are a pair of completely free Union Symphony concerts headed for EXPO City, with instrumental support from the Firdaus Orchestra. The playlist will include a selection of Emirati national songs, and the audience will be able to enjoy the varied local delights of the Al Wasl Plaza-based Emirati Harvest Market.

We can also look forward to other Union Day Concerts, with a focus on Arab artists and regional performances.

Visitors to Dubai Airports could find themselves getting a welcome to the UAE serenade – with special spaces set aside for the Union celebrations.

Union Day Parade

An event celebrating pride on the UAE. The Union Parade will be kaleidoscopically forward, cultural exercise in pomp and fanfare will be conducted in partnership with Watani Al Emarat, at City Walk on December 2.

Making the city even more pretty

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) are getting ready to paint the town red. But also green, white, black. Yes the city’s favourite transport heroes will be gilding bridges and glossing up the main roads in UAE national livery and festive lights. The Infinity Bridge, Museum of the Future and Business Bay Crossing have been singled out for special signature treatment.

Cultural events

Dubai Culture has put together a series of engaging experiences at Hatta Heritage Village, Al Shindagha Museum, the Etihad Museum and the always beguiling Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. And Dubai Frame, Dubai Safari Park, and the Clock Tower roundabout will all feature special illuminations.

Hatta

Dubai’s mountain quarter, Hatta is getting some festive-themed aesthetic enhancements too. Expect illuminations and alfresco performances.

Malls

City Centre Mirdif and Mall of the Emirates will recive a Union Day makeover from November 15 to December 7. They’ll also be hosting some big entertainment events and interactive workshops.

Global Village

Of course Globey V is getting in on the act. They don’t need any excuse to celebrate, but really go to town when they do have one. Expect an avalanche of flags, patriotic pyrotechnics and special themed shows.

Images: What’s On archive