Q-East will represent a new phase of the Al Quoz redevelopment project…

Al Quoz might be traditionally thought of as an industrial district of Dubai, but there are plenty of pockets where the green shoots of culture, innovation and leisure excellence creep through the warehouse-core beige.

Alserkal Avenue is a shining example, so too are The Courtyard, OliOli, countless craft studios and wellness hubs, as well as recent entertainment additions like Chaos Karts and The Quiz Room. These springs of creatively-lead redevelopment are reminiscent of the sort of urban renewal seen in many of the world’s more mature metropolises.

But Q-East, a leisure, retail and residential megaproject from Alphabeta Properties, looks to be a much larger scale of development than most of what has gone before.

Once finished (the first phase is set to deliver in Q4 of this year), the commercial part of the property will include such commercial highlights as a fully decked out fitness and wellness centre; a luxury cinema; a food hall; a bistro; a Japanese restaurant; arcade; podcast recording studio, and a large event hall.

That’s in addition to a residential offering that boasts 17 luxury penthouses.

And it looks like Q-East really will just be the start of a larger Al Quoz glow-up. Talking about the Q-East’s role in the locale’s rejuvenation, Abdulla Al Shaibani, founder of Alphabeta Properties said “Al Quoz is on the brink of a transformation, and Q-East is leading the charge, with this development, we are not only redefining the real estate offerings in Al Quoz but also contributing to the evolution of Dubai’s urban landscape. Q-East is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and community.”

Images: Provided