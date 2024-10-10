Of course, it’s Instagrammable…

If you’ve ever walked through Dubai Mall next to Galeries Lafayette, you would have surely passed Arte Museum Dubai’s eye-catching exterior. And if that wasn’t enough to draw you in to discover the wonders it holds, we’re here to tell you that you’re missing out.

Arte Museum opened its doors in February this year, offering 15 meticulously curated media art installations. When we visited, our jaws couldn’t help but drop at each unique display. Nor could we help running around like kids let loose in a candy store.

And now, not even a year has passed and the globally renowned immersive media art exhibition space has sprinkled its magic dust, changing up some experiences and… somehow… making it even better.

Making its debut is the Garden Life of UAE – a large-scale digital installation inspired by the UAE. Taking place in the biggest room in the art space, you can immerse yourself in Dubai’s story as it evolves from a tranquil desert to a bustling metropolis.

Golden dunes set against a black backdrop will form scenes of iconic landmarks and animals before we are treated to a kaleidoscope of colours showcasing current Dubai landmarks intertwined with nature.

Other rooms in the art space include a blooming rose field complete with scent to make the experience even more vivid, a glistening seashore, and a mystical forest through its four seasons and the mighty ocean.

For little ones, the Live Sketchbook has been updated and now comes with a marine-life theme, while the second interactive experience (under Arte Museum Cafe) now includes animals more common to the UAE including the camel, gazelle, and Arabian fox.

Arte Museum goes beyond the digital experience incorporating an experience that engages all the five senses. Backed with strong technology, the stunning visuals, unique sounds and captivating senses teleport you to a different space.

Arte Museum Dubai is open daily, 10am to 11pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends and holidays.

Ticket prices start from Dhs109 and can be purchased on dubai.artemuseum.com.

Arte Museum Dubai, Dubai Mall, 2nd floor opposite Galeries Lafayette, Mon to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 1oam to 12am, dubai.artemuseum.com

