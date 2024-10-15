Burj Park tickets will be priced at Dhs580…

Few places do New Year’s Eve like Downtown Dubai, and the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve fireworks is an annual spectacle that’s watched around the world. This year, Emaar has confirmed that once again the fireworks will take place at the Burj Khalifa for New Year’s Eve 2024, illuminating the Downtown skies to ring in 2025 in style.

Around Downtown, an array of restaurants unveil set menus and drinks packages, with the promise of views of the light, laser and of course fireworks show surrounding the Burj Khalifa. But for a more affordable option, this year Emaar are once again ticketing entry to Burj Park, right under the facade of the Burj Khalifa.

This year, tickets are priced at Dhs580 for adults and Dhs370 for children, with under-fives entering for free. Included, you’ll get entry to Burj Park, where a carnival atmosphere awaits, with live entertainment, kids workshops, and more; as well as a food voucher to redeem at the array of food trucks and stalls. Adults will get a voucher for Dhs60, while children will get one for Dhs30.

Tickets aren’t available yet, but will go live soon.

Doors will open at midday, and all are advised to be at Burj Park by 5pm. Ticket holders will have to collect their exclusive Emaar NYE badges from Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, or Dubai Marina Mall between December 26 and December 30.

Of course, residents and visitors can still watch the NYE fireworks display from the Dubai Mall and Downtown area free of charge.

Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, doors open 12pm, December 31, 2024, Dhs580 adults, Dhs370 children. mydubainewyear.emaar.com