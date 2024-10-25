8 ways to celebrate Diwali in Abu Dhabi
Diwali, Divali, Deepavali, or Dipavali is a festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists every autumn. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali coincides with the Hindu New Year, which celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.
If you are in Abu Dhabi, take a look at the spots below celebrating Diwali and get your bookings in.
Dining
Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
From October 31 to November 2, Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi is inviting guests to celebrate Diwali with delicious Indian street food, sweets, souvenirs, and an a la carte menu. Make your booking on November 1, and you will be treated to entertainment from a sarangi player and a traditional dance performance. The experience runs from 12.30pm to 7pm. Don’t forget to reserve on 02 690 7999.
Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 to Nov 2, 12.30pm to 7pm, Tel: (0) 2 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com. @mo_emiratespalace
Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi
There are two ways to celebrate Diwali in Four Seasons Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, including a three-course set menu at rooftop hotspot, Eclipse. From October 27 to November 3, diners can enjoy a fusion of Indian and Asian flavours, including crispy chicken tikka spring rolls, rich and creamy palak paneer, and chicken biryani. All yours for Dhs320 per person.
At Al Meylas, there’s a Diwali-special afternoon tea with Indian treats available from 3pm to 7pm. Expect Indian-inspired treats including pani puri shots, golden Punjabi samosas, a Bombay pav sandwich, rasmalai ice cream, kaju barfi fudge, and other Indian sweets you can’t refuse.
Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 to Nov 3, Dhs320 for set menu at Eclipse and Dhs230 for afternoon tea at Al Meylas, Tel: (0)2 333 2333, fourseasons.com/abudhabi
Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi
Sahha, the open-air terrace at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi is celebrating with a buffet with traditional treats on November 1, 2024. It will cost you Dhs240 per person with soft drinks.
Sahha, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, West Corniche, Corniche Road, Tel: (0)2 510 1234, Nov 1, Dhs240 per person with soft drinks, Tel: (0)2 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi
Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island
Graphos Social Kitchen is hosting a Diwali Spice Market from October 31 and November 1, and it’s one foodies should not skip. The two-day event includes a lavish buffet with Indian cuisine and live cultural entertainment, which you can enjoy in the vibrantly decorated space. Expect authentic and delicious Indian dishes from tandoor meats, tikka, paneer, and naans. There will be Indian-inspired beverages to complement your meal. For little ones, there’s a Kids’ Corner with plenty to keep them entertained.
Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 10pm, Oct 31 and Nov 1, Dhs150 soft, Dhs215 house, Tel: (0)2 208 6900, @graphossocialkitchen
Royal Rose Hotel Abu Dhabi
Printania Restaurant in the Royal Rose Hotel Abu Dhabi is celebrating Diwali with a special dinner buffet featuring Indian street chaat, samosas, biryanis, and a variety of Indian sweets like gulab jamun and jalebi. You will dine in the restaurant adorned in Diwali decor while enjoying traditional Indian tunes. It is priced at Dhs150 per person.
Printania Restaurant, Royal Rose Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Markaziyah District, Abu Dhabi, Nov 1, 7pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)2 588 9802, @pirntaniarestaurant
Events
AR Rahman
One for the music fans! The legendary will be performing in the capital at the Etihad Arena at 8pm on November 2, and you’re sure to be swept away with his timeless melodies. Tickets for his concert can be purchased on etihadarena.ae for a starting price of just Dhs100.
Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 8pm on Nov 2, Tel: (600) 511 115. etihadarena.ae
Yas Bay Waterfront
Candlelight Concert will light up Yas Bay Waterfront with an unforgettable Bollywood musical experience on November 1, 2024. There will be two performances, one at 6.30pm followed by 8.30pm. The venue will be decorated with thousands of candles illuminating the area, and you will be treated to captivating Sarangi performances by Nabeel Khan’s Bollywood Ensemble and show-stopping dance routines from celebrity choreographer Sarah Pinto. The event is free, but due to limiting spaces, register for a spot here as soon as possible.
Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Nov 1, 6.30pm and 8.30pm, free but register for a spot, feverup.com/m/256606
The National Aquarium
Celebrate the festival of lights a little different with a Guinness World record-breaking Aquatic Acrobatics Show. The National Aquarium is presenting ‘Mermaids of Arabia’ for the first time in the UAE featuring Hydroman, a Guinness World Record-holding underwater dancer. Performances will take place from October 31 to November 3 and is sure to enchant audiences of all ages. Book your tickets here. There are three shows per day at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.
The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 to Nov 3, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm, Tel: (02) 418 6666. thenationalaquarium.ae
