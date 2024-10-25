Add sparkle to your Diwali…

Diwali, Divali, Deepavali, or Dipavali is a festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists every autumn. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali coincides with the Hindu New Year, which celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

If you are in Abu Dhabi, take a look at the spots below celebrating Diwali and get your bookings in.

Dining

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

From October 31 to November 2, Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi is inviting guests to celebrate Diwali with delicious Indian street food, sweets, souvenirs, and an a la carte menu. Make your booking on November 1, and you will be treated to entertainment from a sarangi player and a traditional dance performance. The experience runs from 12.30pm to 7pm. Don’t forget to reserve on 02 690 7999.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 to Nov 2, 12.30pm to 7pm, Tel: (0) 2 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com. @mo_emiratespalace

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi

There are two ways to celebrate Diwali in Four Seasons Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, including a three-course set menu at rooftop hotspot, Eclipse. From October 27 to November 3, diners can enjoy a fusion of Indian and Asian flavours, including crispy chicken tikka spring rolls, rich and creamy palak paneer, and chicken biryani. All yours for Dhs320 per person.

At Al Meylas, there’s a Diwali-special afternoon tea with Indian treats available from 3pm to 7pm. Expect Indian-inspired treats including pani puri shots, golden Punjabi samosas, a Bombay pav sandwich, rasmalai ice cream, kaju barfi fudge, and other Indian sweets you can’t refuse.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 to Nov 3, Dhs320 for set menu at Eclipse and Dhs230 for afternoon tea at Al Meylas, Tel: (0)2 333 2333, fourseasons.com/abudhabi

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi