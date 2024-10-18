It’s the most wonderful time of the year…

And if the thought of Christmas makes you feel all merry and bright, you’ll be pleased to hear that one of Dubai’s most iconic Christmas celebrations, Madinat Jumeirah’s festive market, has announced its dates for 2024

Running from Friday, December 6 to Tuesday December 31, 2024, the Madinat Festive Market will transform Fort Island into a magical winter wonderland, opening from 3pm to late Monday to Thursday and 12pm to late Friday to Sunday. Best of all, it’s free entry for all to enjoy.

The market is spread out across 1,750 square metres of the souk, and features a huge 36-foot Christmas tree adorned with shiny baubles, stars and candy canes. At the base of it are huge white and red presents, wrapped with ribbon. There’s an immersive market with shopping and entertainment including a live band playing seasonal tunes.

No attention to detail is spared when it comes to this festive market, which is set up against a backdrop of the gorgeous Souk Madinat Jumeirah, with its twinkling waterways and Arabian ambiance.

There will be plenty of festive food and drinks to fuel up on (mulled wine, anyone?). The little ones’ faces will be shining bright with a snow fight zone, bungee jumping, a North Pole train ride, and a Venetian carousel. Make memories by taking an Abra with Santa and decorating your own gingerbread houses.

This is one of the most loved Christmas markets in Dubai, make sure you stop by…

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, December 6 to 31 2024. 3pm to late Mon to Thurs, 12pm to late Fri to Sun. jumeirah.com

