Say hello to Bodega by House of Yanos…

In Dubai, we have endless options for nightclubs in Dubai – but when the people who make the four walls what it is come to life (the DJs and MCs) open their own club, you know it’ll be good. House of Yanos has officially announced that they will be transforming their promotor night Bodega by House of Yanos into a full-blown nightclub in Dubai.

A very real place

Bodega first started at One Life in d3, taking their upstairs area and turning it into a club, the area was always packed, then summer arrived and it was time for a natural hiatus. The evening then moved to Tribal in the Indigo Hotel in Business Bay – which is the same space that Bodega by House of Yanos will call its permanent home.

If you know anything about me personally, you will know that I am one of Bodega’s biggest supporters. The event every Friday feels like a homecoming. Their tagline is “Bodega is not a real place” and while that is now in fact false – the metaphor still rings true. Bodega is inexplicable, you simply have to be there and experience it to understand it, it’s (figuratively) not real. Until now.

Opening night

The official opening night of the nightclub Bodega The Venue will be this weekend, Friday October 4 and you’re all invited. The beauty of Bodega from my own experience: Come as you are, be who you are, and just have a good night.

The lineup for opening night isn’t entirely laid out yet but we do know Blnk Canvas parties from the UK will be there and on the decks so far you can expect Shaka Lion all the way from Portugal.

Bringing new energy to Dubai’s nightlife scene. There’s no dress code, no reservations or tables, and ladies get free entry.

Bodega The Venue, Indigo Hotel, Business Bay, open Friday October 4 from 6pm to 2am. @bodegabyhoy

Images: AntiiMuse